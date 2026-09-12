Three-Vehicle Wreck, Overturned Vehicle Closes Martin Luther King Parkway

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working an injury crash that occurred at approximately 8:25pm on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (76 Connector) at Sango Road.

The crash involved three vehicles, including one that overturned. As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway are completely shut down, causing significant traffic congestion in the area.

At this time, the status of the injuries is unknown. Motorists are strongly advised to seek an alternate route and avoid the area until the roadway can be cleared and reopened.