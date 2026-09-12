Watermelon: Wonder Fruit

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – As pop singer Harry Styles notes in his song, one of summer’s pleasures is a “Watermelon Sugar High”. This green, oval, heavy, sweet treat is perfect for picnics, at the lake, the beach, or our backyards, and even spitting contests.

I may be dating myself as the watermelons grown in the 60’s and 70’s had large black seeds that were perfect for spitting against fences and in fields. Nowadays, the seeds are small, if any at all, making it a much more convenient way to enjoy this fruit.

But it may surprise you to know what health benefits this fruit provides. The Cleveland Clinic recently put out a study listing all the health benefits of taking a bite of watermelon.

The study lists the following Watermelon advantages:

Hydration: Containing 91% water, the fruit can help cool down your body and replace important electrolytes

Antioxidants: Having vitamin E, its quantities are more than those of tomatoes

Weight Management: Making you feel fuller because of the high water content helps control calorie intake

Anti-oxidant Qualities: Proven to lower the risk of cancer and cardiovascular issues

Boost of Eye Health: Aiding in slowing the development of cataracts and improving cornea health

Help in Exercise Recovery: Helping circulation with citrulline and in reducing muscle soreness

Support in Skin Health: Producing collagen to slow the skin aging process

Digestion: Growing healthy gut bacteria with polyphenols

Regulation of Blood Sugar: Eating small quantities can help reduce spikes in blood sugar

Here are some ways to try this healthy fruit in your summer menus:

Watermelon Tomato Caprese Salad Recipe

(courtesy of camilestyles.com)

Ingredients

1/2 seedless cucumber

1 pint cherry tomatoes

1/4 seedless watermelon

1 cup fresh mozzarella balls

1 lime

handful of fresh basil leaves

extra-virgin olive oil

kosher salt and red pepper flakes

Directions

Halve cherry tomatoes, and add to a large serving bowl. Depending on the cucumber’s thickness, slice or chop so that the pieces are similar in size to the cherry tomato halves, and add to the bowl. Chop watermelon to a similar size, and add about a cup of watermelon cubes to the bowl.

Cut the mozzarella into halves or quarters, depending on size, and add them to the bowl, along with the lime juice, basil leaves, a big drizzle of olive oil, a big pinch of kosher salt, and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes.

Gently toss it all together, then drizzle with a bit more olive oil and eat.

Watermelon Fire and Ice Salsa Recipe

(courtesy of allrecipes.com)

Ingredients:

3 cups chopped watermelon

½ cup chopped green bell pepper

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon chopped green onions

1 tablespoon chopped jalapeño pepper

½ teaspoon garlic salt

Directions

Combine watermelon, bell pepper, lime juice, cilantro, green onions, jalapeño, and garlic salt in a large bowl; mix well.

Mojito Fruit Salad Recipe

(courtesy of allrecipes.com)

Note: Any of the various fruits can be substituted or increased/decreased in any quantity. Just be sure to keep 6 cups of fruit in order to match the dressing amount.

Ingredients

1 cup cubed seeded watermelon

1 cup seedless grapes

1 cup cubed cantaloupe

1 cup hulled and quartered strawberries

1 cup peeled and quartered kiwi

1 cup fresh blueberries

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 teaspoons white sugar

3 sprigs fresh mint

Directions

Combine watermelon, grapes, cantaloupe, strawberries, and kiwi in a large bowl with a tight-fitting lid; top with blueberries.

Combine lime juice, sugar, and mint in a small bowl, crushing or muddling the mint to extract flavors; pour over fruit mixture. Seal the bowl with the lid. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Gently flip the sealed bowl or mix several times to coat the fruit with the lime juice mixture just before serving.