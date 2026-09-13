Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Bluegrass Road Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure on Bluegrass Road on Monday, September 14th, 2026, at 8:00am for a water valve replacement.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

The following streets and roads in the Barkley Village Subdivision will be affected during the outage:

Chestnut Drive

Bluegrass Road

The water valve replacement will be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.