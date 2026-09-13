Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather: Heat and Sunshine Dominate the Week Ahead

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect a stretch of sunny, increasingly hot conditions through the coming week, with heat index values climbing into the triple digits at times.

After some early morning fog to start things off, skies will stay clear for days on end, with highs holding in the mid-90s through Thursday. Here’s a closer look at what to expect day by day.

Areas of fog are expected before 8:00am, but conditions will otherwise turn sunny, with a high near 94 degrees. Heat index values could climb as high as 101 degrees, making it feel notably hotter than the actual temperature suggests. Winds will stay calm through the morning before shifting to a light northwest breeze around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Skies stay partly cloudy overnight, with the low dropping to around 70 degrees. Winds will remain calm before shifting to a light north-northeast breeze around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunshine continues into Monday, with a high near 91 degrees expected. Heat index values could reach as high as 97 degrees, keeping conditions feeling warm despite the slightly lower high compared to Sunday. East-northeast winds will hold steady between 5 and 10 mph.

Clear skies dominate overnight, with mostly clear conditions and a low around 70 degrees. East-northeast winds between 5 and 10 mph will shift to the southeast after midnight.

The heat ramps up further on Tuesday, with sunny and hot conditions expected and a high near 97 degrees. A light south-southwest wind around 5 mph will accompany the warmth.

Overnight conditions stay quiet, with mostly clear skies and a low around 74 degrees under a light south wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday brings another round of sunny skies, with a high near 96 degrees expected. Winds will stay light out of the south around 5 mph.

Clear conditions continue overnight, with a low around 72 degrees. A light southeast wind will taper off to calm as the night goes on.

Sunshine and heat persist into Thursday, with a high near 96 degrees rounding out a stretch of consistently warm, dry weather.

Skies stay mostly clear overnight, with a low around 70 degrees closing out the forecast period.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents should prepare for a hot, sun-soaked week, with little relief from the heat expected before Thursday. Heat index values climbing above 100 degrees on Sunday and Monday make it worth taking precautions outdoors, staying hydrated, and limiting strenuous activity during peak afternoon hours as the region settles into a stretch of dry, summer-like conditions.