APSU Men’s Tennis finishes Brian Coons Fall Tournament with 12 Wins

Clarksville, TN – Freshman Ari Allouche earned a three-set win to highlight the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis final day of the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay State University finished its first fall tournament with 12 total wins, with nine coming in singles play. Allouche posted a team-best three wins in singles across as many matches during his first-collegiate tournament, while Logan Tomovski finished second on the team with a pair of doubles wins. Tomovski’s two doubles wins alongside Rohan Loubser also paced the team across the opening weekend of play.
During the Govs’ final day at the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, Allouche split his opening sets, 6-2, 6-3, before then cruising to a 10-2 victory in the 10-point tiebreaker.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
After its first tournament of the fall, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will next take the courts when they travel to College Grove, Tennessee, for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, October 8th-13th.
Box Score Bullets
- Austin Peay State University went 9-11 in singles and 3-8 in doubles play.
- Ari Allouche led the team with a 3-0 singles record, while Logan Tomovski was second on the team with a 2-1 record.
- Tomovski and Rohan Loubser led the APSU Govs with a 2-1 doubles record over the weekend.
- The Governors used eight different doubles teams over the weekend, with Tomovski/Loubser (3) and Petter Lindquist / Ethan Williams (2) being the only duos to multiple matches together.
Austin Peay Doubles Results
Day 3
- Linus Rohlin / Murilo Burckhardt (TTU) def. Logan Tomovski / Rohan Loubser (APSU), 6-4
- Diego Munoz / Kai Inoue (TTU) def. Petter Lindquist / Ethan Williams (APSU), 7-5
- Ricard Garavi Yepez / UTC def. Vincent Lu / Felipe De La Hormaza (APSU), 6-4
Day 2
- Logan Tomovski / Rohan Loubser (APSU) def. Julian Franzmann / Martin Delnido (UTC), 6-4
- Jaxon Lamb / Gabe Getz (UTC) def. Petter Lindquist / Ethan Williams (APSU), 6-4
- Vincent Lu / Ari Allouche (APSU) def. TJ Ryerson / Maxime Aremon (UTC), 6-2
- Sebastian Johnson / Alejandro Conde (UTC) def. Felipe De La Hormaza / Lucas Ranciaro (APSU), 6-3
Day 1
- Logan Tomovski/ Rohan Loubser (APSU) def. M. Lee/S. Griffiths (AAMU), 6-3
- R. Amkrah/N. Koffi (AAMU) def. Petter Lindquist / Ari Allouche (APSU), 6-4
- G. Krivokapic/M. Stancia (AAMU) def. LU, Vincent Lu / Ethan Williams (APSU), 6-3
- 3-1 Sebastian Johnson/Alejandro Conde (UTC) def. Lucas Ranciaro / Remy Baumann (APSU), 6-4
Austin Peay Singles Results
Day 3
- Ari Allouche (APSU) def. Diego Munoz (TTU), 6-2, 3-6, 10-2
- Murilo Burckhardt (TTU) def. Petter Lindquist (APSU), 6-4, 6-1
- Ricard Garavi Yepez (TTU) def. Logan Tomovski (APSU), 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)
- Linus Rohlin (TTU) def. Rohan Loubser (APSU), 2-0, ret.
- Kai Inoue (TTU) def. Felipe De La Hormaza (APSU), 6-2, 6-3
- Sebastian Johnson (UTC) def. Lucas Ranciaro (APSU), 6-1, 6-3
Day 2
- Ari Allouche (APSU) def. Julian Franzmann (UTC), 6-1, 1-0, ret.
- Martin Delnido (UTC) def. Petter Lindquist (APSU), 6-3, 6-1
- Logan Tomovski (APSU) def. TJ Ryerson (UTC), 7-5, 6-4
- Maxime Aremon (UTC) def. Rohan Loubser (APSU), 6-4, 7-5
- Jaxon Lamb (UTC) def. Vincent Lu (APSU), 6-4, 7-5
- Gabe Getz (UTC) def. Ethan Williams (APSU), 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (17-15)
- Felipe De La Hormaza (APSU) def. Sebastian Johnson (UTC), 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)
- Alejandro Conde (UTC) def. Lucas Ranciaro (APSU), 6-4, 1-6, 10-4
Day 1
- Petter Lindquist (APSU) def. S. Griffiths (AAMU), 6-2, 6-1
- Ari Allouche (APSU) def. R. Amkrah (AAMU), 6-0, 6-1
- Logan Tomovski (APSU) def. M. Stancia (AAMU), 6-2, 0-6, 11-9
- N. Koffi (AAMU) def. Rohan Loubser (APSU), 2-6, 6-4, 13-11
- Vincent Lu (APSU) def. G. Krivokapic (AAMU), 7-6 (7-2), 6-0
- Ethan Williams (APSU) def. M. Lee (AAMU), 6-2, 2-6, 10-8