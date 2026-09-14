APSU Women’s Golf One Shot Back at The Velvet

Paducah, KY – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf sits one shot off the lead after 36 holes at The Velvet, tied for second with 18 holes to play.

The Govs jumped two spots after a 10-over par first round, with a six-over second round the best score of the afternoon in the 14-team field. Austin Peay State University enters Tuesday’s final round one tied with West Florida and one shot behind West Georgia for the tournament lead. Host Murray State and North Alabama round out the top-five.

Senior Jillian Breedlove sits in fifth after two rounds (73-73—146); her one-over second round featured 17 pars, and she leads the tournament with 30 pars after 36 holes. The Govs, who lead the tournament in par-4 scoring (4.21 stroke average), are paced by Breedlove’s 4.10 personal average.

Joining Breedlove in the top-10 at the end of Monday’s competition was senior Abby Hirtzel, who is tied for 10th at five-over par (75-74—149); Hirtzel had 27 pars of her own over the first two rounds.

Sophomore Ella Arnzen (75-75—150) and junior Abby Jimenez (79-72—151) both sit in the top-20 with on round to play. Arnzen was one-under on the back-nine over the first two rounds, while Jimenez’s even-par 72 in the second round was the best round by a Gov on Monday and the third-best second-round by any player in the field, helping her jump 22 spots from the first to second round.

Sophomore Jordin Cowing rounded out the Austin Peay State University lineup on Monday; she shot a 152 (75-77), which included 26 pars, part of APSU’s team-high 130 pars during the opening two rounds. Competing as the individual, sophomore Makenna Cox also shot a 152 (77-75), which included a team-high six birdies, including four as part of a back-nine 33 during the second round.

The APSU Govs return to action in Tuesday’s final round, scheduled for an 8:15am shotgun start. The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will be paired with West Florida and West Georgia, beginning on Hole No. 1.