Austin Peay’s Yu-Ching Huang Qualifies for ITA All-American

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team sophomore Yi-Ching Huang became the second player in program history to qualify for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Women’s All-American Championships, September 19th-27th, 2026, at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Huang is the first Governor to qualify for the ITA All-American Championships since Jana Leder in 2023. During Leder’s run at the championships, she earned a pair of wins against Power Four opponents, including a straight-set victory against the No. 84 player nationally from Arizona State, which was the first ranked win in APSU women’s tennis history.

A Second Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference and ASUN All-Freshman Team selection last season, Huang won a team-best 11 singles matches during her first collegiate season, going 11-4 overall with an 8-4 mark from the No. 2 court. After joining the APSU Govs prior to the spring season, Huang began her career playing No. 3 singles where she won a pair of straight-set matches. After moving up to the No. 2 position in late January, she rattled off another three wins in as many matches.

In her lone appearance from the No. 1 position in mid-February, she won a straight-set match against an opponent from Wofford and followed it up with three more wins, including a stretch of two-straight matches where she did not allow more than two games across any set. She closed the 2026 season winning her final two matches, including a 6-2, 6-1 win against North Alabama in the ASUN Women’s Tennis Championship.

Huang also earned six doubles victories last spring while exclusively playing from the No. 1 court alongside Luca Bohlen.

Huang is the player from the United Athletic Conference at the 2026 ITA All-American Championships.

Pre-qualifying rounds begin on Saturday-Sunday at 8:00am CT. Qualifying rounds then are September 21st-22nd, while the main draws are September 23rd-27th.

Live streaming is available through PlaySight. Live scoring also will be available HERE.