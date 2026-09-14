Rollover Crash Shuts Down Trenton Road in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers have responded to a rollover crash on Trenton Road at Marla Circle.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:30pm and is causing heavy traffic congestion. The roadway is completely shut down, and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

Two vehicles were involved, and four individuals were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Clarksville and are in stable condition.

There is no other information available for release at this time.