APSU Women’s Golf Force Playoff, Place Second at The Velvet

Paducah, KY – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf made a furious final-day charge up the leaderboard at The Velvet, forcing a playoff before settling for runner-up honors.

The Governors final-day two-over par 290 equaled West Florida and allowed both teams to leap over West Georgia in the final standings. Austin Peay State University finished with an 882 (298-294-290), the 10th-best 54-hole performance in program history. Host Murray State and North Alabama rounded out the top five.

“”The fight in this team is phenomenal,” said APSU head coach Jessica Combs. “They fought for pars and birdies all day to shoot our best round of the tournament. We may have come up a little short in the playoff, but tying for first is something to be incredibly proud of. It’s such an honor to get to coach these girls, and I’m excited for the rest of the fall to see what else we can accomplish.”

Senior Jillian Breedlove continued her run of stellar play at Paducah Country Club, firing a final-round 73; she finished with a 219 (73-73-73) and a share of second, equaling the best finish of her career at the 2024 version of this event. The Pasco, Washington native’s consistency led her through the week; she led the tournament with 43 pars, a significant portion of Austin Peay’s tournament-high 188 pars as a team.

A quartet of Govs moved up nine spots on the day, led by sophomore Ella Arnzen. Her final-round 70 was Austin Peay State University’s best individual round of the tournament and placed her sixth with a 220 (75-75-70). Arnzen posted a blistering 32 on the front nine during the final round, the best front-nine by any player on Tuesday.

Junior Abby Jimenez earned her second career top-10 thanks to a 224 (79-72-73) to give her a share of 10th; she led the APSU Govs and was tied for third in the field in par-5 scoring (4.83 strokes per hole). Her clutch birdie on the 330-yard par-4 at No. 17 was one of just three birdies on the hole during Tuesday’s final round.

Sophomore Jordin Cowing (75-77-74—226) and senior Abby Hirtzel (75-74-78—227) both finished this event comfortably inside the top-20. Cowing (t-15th) closed out strong by shooting two-under par over the final six holes of the tournament, while Hirtzel (t-17th) birdied the 462-yarder at No. 5, one of just seven birdies on the day on the par-5.

Playing as the individual, sophomore Makenna Cox posted her first career top-20 finish, tying for 15th with a career-best 226 (77-75-74) and leading Austin Peay State University with nine birdies, including three in the final round.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team returns to the Bluegrass State on September 27th for the annual Battle of the Border match play event against Murray State at Miller Memorial Golf Course.