Austin Peay Trustees Honor Hogg Family with Sound Booth Naming

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees approved the naming of the Linda and Leon Hogg Sound Booth during its quarterly meeting on Friday, September 11th, 2026, recognizing a significant philanthropic contribution that honors a family legacy and supports the APSU Department of Music.

The sound booth is located in Room 120 of the Music/Mass Communication Building. Its naming recognizes the creation of the Harold Leon and Linda Kay Moore Hogg Music Fund of Excellence, which will support a major equipment upgrade in the sound booth for the live audio production program.

“This naming celebrates APSU alumnus William Brian Hogg’s generosity in honoring the legacy of his parents, Linda and Leon, while investing in the future of our music students,” said Kris Phillips, vice president of Austin Peay State University’s Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “This gift will directly enhance the hands-on learning experience for students in our live audio production program in meaningful ways.”

William Brian Hogg (‘96) established the fund in memory of his parents, Harold Leon and Linda Kay Moore Hogg.

Hogg is an international performer and recording artist with over 30 years of experience performing and teaching worldwide. He currently serves as associate professor of saxophone in the music program at Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts. He has recorded over 50 professional recordings for radio, television, motion picture, and commercial use, and is a noted instrumental composer and arranger for jazz ensembles.

Hogg is co-founder of the Voyager Jazz Ensemble, which has performed nationally and internationally, and conductor and musical director of the Boss Hogg Big Band, which features original arrangements of classic Christmas music.

Harold Leon Hogg, originally from Paragould, Arkansas, was a U.S. Army veteran and dedicated member of the Smyrna Chapter of Lions Club International and Gideons International.

As a Lion, he won several district and regional awards for his service to philanthropic causes. Leon spent 40 years as a real estate agent, prioritizing his clients’ best interests above personal gain.

Linda Kay Moore Hogg, originally from Jonesboro, Arkansas, was a retired accountant who worked alongside Harold throughout his career. other enabled them to help hundreds of people put roots down in their community.

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