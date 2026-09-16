Clarksville Gas and Water plans Longwood Lane Water Outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for Longwood Lane on Friday, September 11th, at 8:00am for water valve maintenance.
Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.
The following streets and roads in the Savannah West Subdivision will be affected during the outage:
- Longwood Lane
- Longwood Court
- Runnymeade Drive
- Ashebrooke Lane
- 2700-2841 Trelawny Drive
Water valve maintenance is anticipated to be finished, and water service will be restored, by approximately 10:00am.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com