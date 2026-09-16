Clarksville Obituary: Tommy Wayne Fletcher

Clarksville, TN – Tommy Wayne Fletcher, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on September 11th, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on July 5th, 1953, in Clarksville, TN, Tommy was a cherished member of his community and family. He was celebrated for his warmth, kindness, and unwavering dedication to those he loved.

Tommy was the cherished son of John C. Fletcher, Sr., and Danah Weakley Fletcher, both of whom predeceased him alongside his brother Charles Fletcher, brother-in-law Oliver Keesse, and sister-in-law Deloris Fletcher. He is survived by his loving wife, Tonya C. Snorton-Fletcher, with whom he shared a beautiful marriage together raising a blended family filled with love and joy. He is also survived by his siblings, Dorothy Keesee, John C. Fletcher, Jr., and Joyce Fletcher, aunts Ruth Williams, Betty Largin, mother-in-law Dorothy Marshall, sisters-in-law Monica Pone (Jerome), Cina Thomas and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews, who will dearly miss his presence.

He was a devoted father to Curtis Fletcher, Sr. (Andrea), John Fletcher (Jaimie Williams a.k.a. “Lil Dusty”), and bonus children, Alicia Dupre (Jourdan), Andrea Snorton, and Alexander Snorton (Shawna). His legacy of love continues through his 13 grandchildren: Zhana Fletcher, Cristal Fletcher (Brandon Hurt), Dianis Fletcher, Curtis Fletcher, Jr., Shayla Fletcher, Dirmon Fletcher (Andrea Fletcher-Sola), Aaliyah Hildabrand (Dauvante Homer), Tatianna Fletcher-Jones (Rodney Jones), Catheryn Fletcher, Jamison Williams, Maximus Fletcher, Joshua Ligon, and Josiah Snorton, as well as his five great-grandchildren: Ava-Jade, Elijah, Nicholas, Kamrynn, and Dion.

Tommy was a proud alumnus of Clarksville High School and furthered his education at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, where he earned certification in auto mechanics. His career was as diverse as it was fulfilling, including roles as a floral designer at Tarpley’s florist, truck driver, auto mechanic, iron worker, bricklayer, cement mason, and lawn care operator.

He was an active and dedicated member of First Missionary Baptist Church, Clarksville, TN for over 60 years where he served as a deacon, male chorus choir director, choir member, and aided the church wherever needed. His love for music was profound, and he found immense joy in ministering to others through song. He was honored to sing in several gospel quartet groups and community choirs.

Tommy was a man of many passions. He adored the outdoors, taking great pride in his meticulously cared-for lawn. His talent for creating beautiful floral arrangements was well-known, and he cherished every opportunity to share his creations with others.

Tommy Wayne Fletcher’s life was a testament to love, resilience, and devotion. His spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him.

“Forever in our hearts.”