14 APSU Football Faces #17 West Florida in UAC Opener

Clarksville, TN – It may be a late-summer trip to Florida, but this weekend is all business for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team when the 14th-ranked Governors travel to Pensacola to open United Athletic Conference play against 17th-ranked West Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for a Saturday 6:00pm game at PenAir Field.

Saturday’s game will be carried on ESPN+, with Will Kennedy and Fred Robbins on the call.

The Governor ground game took over last week against Morehead State, tallying 376 rushing yards on a program-record 11.1 yards per carry. Kaden Williams needed just two carries – for 40 and 80 yards, both touchdowns – to post the 10th-most rushing yards in FCS last week. Williams and quarterback Matthew Wilson (five carries for 103 yards) are the first duo with 100-yard rushing days since 2024, and needed just seven combined carries to do it.

While no individual Gov had more than four tackles a week ago, Austin Peay State University’s defense posted 11 total tackles for loss (most since October 2022 against Murray State). Entering play against West Florida, which is averaging 191.0 yards per game on the ground, Austin Peay State University’s 95.7 rushing yards allowed per game number is second in the UAC and 10th nationally among FCS programs.

The entire offense go on track against the Eagles, with 693 yards total offense the third-highest total in FCS this season, and second-most in a Division I vs. Division I contest. The Govs were balanced last week at Fortera Stadium, posting 300 yards rushing (376) and passing (317) in the same game for the first time since 2022.

Notably

#WeWILL

Each week, one Austin Peay State University player is chosen to wear the No. 0 jersey in honor of Will Hardrick, who tragically passed away in May 2025. Each Monday of the season, head coach Jeff Faris selects the player who best exemplifies Hardrick’s character and work ethic to wear the No. 0 jersey that week. For the West Florida game, wide receiver Denver Harper (usually wearing No. 15) will wear the No. 0 for the Govs.

Leap Year

Head coach Jeff Faris looks to keep the momentum from his second-year improvement at Austin Peay State University, which saw a three-win improvement from Year One (4-8) to Year Two (7-5)—tied for the fifth-largest leap by a second-year head coach in FCS in 2025, alongside former Gardner-Webb head coach Cris Reisert, who left after the season to become the offensive coordinator at Toledo.

Eight-or-more victories in 2026 would make Faris just the second head coach (out of 22) in the 90-year history of APSU to improve their win total each of their first three seasons.

QB1 Milestone Tracker

The UAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and a Preseason All-American, Chris Parson continued his climb up the record book last week against Morehead State. In just his 15th game under center for APSU, Parson ranks seventh all-time in both career passing yards (3,687) and passing touchdowns (28). He now needs 209 yards to tie Draylen Ellis (2020-21) and two passing scores to match Jeremiah Oatsvall (2017-20) for sixth all-time. Parson’s rushing score in the season opener, his 15th, moved him into a three-way tie for 10th all-time in career rushing touchdowns and needs two more to tie Ryan White (2007-11) and Mike Lewis (1985-87, 89) for eighth all-time.

He now is just four rushing touchdowns behind JaVaughn Craigh for the most by a quarterback in program history. Through the first three weeks of 2026, Parson leads the FCS and ranks seventh across Division I in yards per attempt (12.0), while his 18.0 yards per completion is second in the FCS and sixth in DI. His 192.9 passing efficiency also ranks fourth in the FCS, and his 66.7 completion percentage is 18th in the FCS.

Previewing The Argonauts

New Meetings

For the first time since 2024, Austin Peay State University will be facing a first-time opponent when the APSU Govs meet West Florida for the first time in program history. The Govs are 8-5 against first-time opponents over the last five seasons, 8-2 against first-time FCS opponents and 6-0 against first-time FCS opponents on the road. The Govs have not lost a road contest to a first-time FCS opponent since December 14, 2019 against Montana State in the FCS playoff quarterfinals.

Preseason Outlook

A newcomer squad in its first transition season from Division II, West Florida was picked to finish last in its first United Athletic Conference season. The Argonauts have already surpassed all expectations, dealing a ranked Southern Illinois squad a loss in their first Division I game and handing Central Arkansas a loss in their first UAC game a week later.

Offensive Options

The ground game leads the way for the Argonauts, with Ty’Ray Davis and TJ Lane combining for 44 carries and 252 yards through the first two games of the season. Davis, the sophomore signal-caller, showcased his dual-threat capabilities in the Argonauts’ first-ever UAC win, throwing for 227 yards and three scores on 14-of-17 through the air while adding nine carries for 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

His favorite target might be everyone — nine West Florida players have two or more receptions, but nobody on the Argonaut roster has more than three catches through two games.

Defensive Definition

The pass rush is led by Byron Puryear, who has 2.5 sacks through two games. Cameron Anderson, the Argonauts’ leading tackler, has 19 stops after two weeks, including 4.5 tackles behind the line. The opportunistic Argonaut defense has forced seven turnovers through two games, including four in the Week 0 upset of Southern Illinois in West Florida’s first-ever FCS game.

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team returns home and begins a three-game homestand with a Saturday 1:00pm kickoff against UT Martin at Fortera Stadium for Family Weekend.

Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are on sale now by calling 931.221.PEAY. For news, updates, and future ticket information, follow Austin Peay State University football team on X (@GovsFB), Instagram (@GovsFootball), and Facebook, or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.

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