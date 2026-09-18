101st Airborne Sgt. 1st Class Corey Reed Honored at Enlisted Aide Ceremony

Arlington, VA – Sgt. 1st Class Corey Reed of the 101st Airborne Division stood among an elite group of service members honored at the Pentagon Hall of Heroes in Arlington, Virginia, on September 15th, 2026, after being recognized as a 2026 Enlisted Aide of the Year nominee.

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine presented Reed with his nominee award during the ceremony, praising his dedication and the quiet, demanding work he has performed as an enlisted aide within the U.S. Army.

Reed joined a distinguished field of nominees representing every branch of the Armed Forces this year, including U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Dara Smith of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Caleb Abdinoor of the United States Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Currie III of Air Force Global Strike Command, U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Michelle Hooper of the Office of Chief of Space Operations, and U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Caitlin Hall of Coast Guard Southern District.

Though their branches differ, these nominees share a role that rarely draws public attention but carries significant responsibility. Enlisted aides provide essential support to senior military leaders, managing official residences and handling a wide range of duties that allow general and flag officers to stay focused on their primary military and official responsibilities.

Culinary skill is often central to the job, but it’s far from the whole picture — enlisted aides are equally called on to manage households, navigate protocol, demonstrate leadership, engage with their communities, and uphold a standard of professional service befitting the leaders they support.

Enlisted Aide of the Year Program

The Enlisted Aide of the Year program exists specifically to shine a light on this often-overlooked corner of military service. Each year, the award recognizes service members who take on the behind-the-scenes work of supporting senior leaders — from maintaining official residences to overseeing culinary operations and protocol — freeing those leaders to devote their full attention to their military missions.

More than a single award ceremony, the event serves as a broader tribute to enlisted aides across every branch of the Armed Forces. It highlights the professionalism, precision, and specialized expertise the role demands, while underscoring the leadership and attention to detail these service members bring to their work every day. In an environment where discretion and consistency matter as much as skill, enlisted aides quietly enable the missions of the officers they serve.

The ceremony reaffirmed that behind every senior military leader’s ability to focus on the mission stands a dedicated enlisted aide, quietly ensuring that the details — big and small — never go overlooked.