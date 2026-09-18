APSU Volleyball Sweep SIUE After Opening-Day Loss to Gardner-Webb

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team split the opening day of the Governors Classic, dropping the first match to Gardner-Webb 3-1 (24-26, 25-22, 14-25, 21-25) and defeating SIU Edwardsville, 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-22) in its first day of the Governors Classic, Friday, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Game 1: Gardner-Webb

The Austin Peay State University opened the first set with three straight points, two from Brooklynn Merrell aces. The APSU Govs later saw two points from a Malena Benz kill and Reagan Anderson serve ace. Cree Hollier notched two straight points on kills for points 12 and 13. Benz added a third kill for the 17-point with a Gardner-Webb attack error for 18.

The Governors and the Bulldogs exchanged points evenly for 6 rallies. The Runnin’ Bulldogs scored two straight, the Govs answered with a Taly Cloyd kill, leading into a Gardner-Webb timeout with the Runnin’ Bulldogs leading 24-22. The Governors would score their last point on a Gardner-Webb error before dropping the set 26-24.

The Governors saw an early four-point lead 8-4, with a Callie Gardner ace. The Governors scored points 11-13 on three straight points with a Cloyd kill and two straight Benz kills. The Govs later score two points on a Cloyd kill and a Sianna Dykes kill, with two straight points on a Remmi Cooke kill and a Gardner-Webb attack error.

Austin Peay State University scored two on Gardner-Webb errors to trail by one, 21-20. Following a Gardner-Webb timeout, the Govs scored four straight on an Okojie solo block, Hollier kill, Merrell serve ace, and a Dykes kill to win the set 25-22.

The third set saw two early points on a Cloyd kill and a Gardner-Webb service error, and three later points on a Wallace kill and two Hollier kills. The Governors scored points 10 and 11 on a Dykes and Cloyd block, with a Wallace kill. The Governors ended the set with two straight points on a Okojie kill and a Runnin’ Bulldog attack error, but would drop the set 25-14.

The Governors first points in the fourth set were tallied by Wallace and Hollier, with the fourth and fifth points from a Gardner-Webb service error and a Coy and Dykes assists. The Governors continued to score from two Runnin’ Bulldogs errors, a Wallace kill, and a service error followed by a Benz kill.

Austin Peay State University scored later points on a service error a Benz kill, two Hollier kills, and a Gardner-Webb attack error going into a Runnin’ Bulldog timeout. The Governors scored six more points on two kills, two errors, and a bad set, but would fall in the set 25-21 and 3-1.

Box Score Bullets

Reagan Anderson led the team with 31 digs, matching her season high vs. Green Bay (September 5th).

Brooklynn Merrell assisted for 22 points, one point short of her season high at Tennessee Tech (September 4th).

Game 2: SIU Edwardsville

The first set saw a dominant effort with five straight points on a SIU Edwardsville service error, attack error, Sarah Butler ace, Lauren Wallace kill, and Nicole Okojie kill. The APSU Govs later scored points 12-14 on a Cree Hollier, Malena Benz block, SIUE attack error, and Wallace kill.

The Governors continued their lead through three straight points on two kills and a Reagan Anderson ace to lead 19-13. The Govs scored the final two points of the set on a Benz and Wallace block and an Anderson ace to win the set 25-17.

The Governors scored two sets of two-point streaks in the second and third and the fifth and sixth points. The Governors dominated mid set with five straight points for a seven-point lead on points 8-12 with a Hollier kill, Kaelynn Ashley ace, two Cloyd kills, and an Okojie kill.

Austin Peay State University then notched four straight points on a kill, two SIUE errors, and a Benz block going into an SIUE timeout with an 11-point lead. The Governors ended the set with four straight points on a SIUE error, two Ashley kills, and a SIUE error to win the set 25-14.

The third set saw two early points scored straight on SIUE errors. The Governors scored points five and six consecutively on a Butler ace, and SIUE error. Points nine and 10 were notched by a Cloyd kill, and a Merrell ace. The Governors tallied three straight for 13-15 on a two kills and a SIUE error heading into a media timeout.

The APSU Govs scored two consecutive points on an ace and a Wallace, Okojie block, for an SIUE timeout. The Govs would score three more for a second SIUE timeout. The Governors scored their final three points on a Hollier kill, SIUE error, and Anderson ace to win the set 25-22 and the match 3-0.

Box Score Bullets

The Governors did not see a lead change through all three sets, with the largest lead at eight in the first set, 12 in the second set, and eight in the third.

The APSU Govs served eight aces to the Cougars three. Austin Peay State University killed for 37 points to SIUE’s 23.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team completes the Governors Classic Saturday, with a 2:00pm match against Southern Illinois, before starting conference play against Little Rock, Thursday, September 24th, in Little Rock Arkansas.