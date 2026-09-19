15/14 Tennessee Vols Football Dominate Kennesaw State in 42-9 Victory

Knoxville, TN – No. 15/14 Tennessee Vols football team improved to 3-0 on the season, displaying a balanced offensive attack and allowing only a trio of field goals in a 42-9 victory over Kennesaw State on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.

With a 29th-straight sellout crowd of 101,915 looking on, the Volunteers got rushing touchdowns from four different players, including a career night from sophomore running back Daune Morris, to close out the non-conference slate vs. the Owls (1-2). Morris finished with 116 yards on 14 carries and joined senior running back DeSean Bishop, fifth-year running back Hunter Barnes and freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon in finding the end zone for a ground game that amassed 268 yards.

In addition to carrying for 47 yards and a score with his legs, Brandon completed 18 of 26 passes for 178 yards and a scoring toss to junior wide receiver Braylon Staley. He directed UT to scores on seven of nine drives, including touchdowns on the first two and the last three possessions.

The defense, meanwhile, limited KSU to 102 yards on the ground and 291 total, surrendering only three points in the first quarter and six in the fourth. Senior linebacker Arion Carter led the charge, racking up eight stops, a sack, two tackles for losses and a quarterback hurry. Junior linebacker Edwin Spillman and senior corner Kayin Lee were in on five tackles each, with Spillman adding a pass breakup.

The UT Vols got the ball first and wasted no time jumping in front. Bishop capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a three-yard plunge to stake the Big Orange to a 7-0 lead with 11:32 left in the opening stanza. The Owls also scored on their first possession, settling for a 35-yard Daniel Kinney field goal to trim the deficit to 7-3 with 3:51 to go in the first period.

Tennessee padded its advantage before the end of the quarter. Brandon finished another 75-yard drive by connecting with Staley for a 13-yard touchdown pass. Freshman tight end Luca Wolf carried in a two-point conversion to make it 15-3 with 26 ticks left.

The hosts scored twice more in the second frame, but Kennesaw State limited the Vols to field goals. Junior Cooper Ranvier kicked a 40-yarder with 10:34 left and then was accurate from 43 yards with 23 seconds left to make it 21-3. Senior defensive end Tyree Weathersby set up the final score before the half with a recovery of a Rickie Collins fumble at the KSU 45 with 1:10 to go.

Tennessee found the end zone twice in the third quarter. After forcing KSU into a three-and-out on its opening possession of the period, Tennessee needed only four plays to extend its lead. Morris sliced through the Owl defense with a 42-yard dash to make it 28-3 with 11:17 remaining. On their only other possession of the stanza, the Vols boosted the lead to 35-3 on a five-yard keeper by Brandon with 4:25 to go.

Kinney added a 25-yard field goal for the Owls at the outset of the final frame, but the Vols responded with their third touchdown in as many drives in the second half. This time it was Barnes scoring his first career TD from three yards out to make it 42-6 with 8:49 remaining. A 20-yard field goal by Kinney with 2:45 on the clock accounted for the game’s final score.

Next Up For UT Football

The Tennessee Vols football team is back in action next Saturday, playing host to No. 1 Texas at noon. The contest will be televised by ABC.