Clarksville Marks America’s 250th With Weeks of Events, Music and Fireworks

Clarksville, TN – Independence Day 2026 was a celebration that took place over a period of weeks, maybe even months. Local organizers held numerous events to mark America’s 250th , including “The Road to 250” historical series, an incredible 2-day celebration in downtown Clarksville, and of course the always amazing concert, carnival and fireworks at Fort Campbell, KY.

Everyone was in on the action this year. Clarksville’s festivities were relocated from Liberty Park to downtown Clarksville. The City and County worked together to bring live music, food trucks, vendors, a car show, a reading of the Declaration of Independence, and carnival rides, including a carousel and a giant Ferris wheel, right to the heart of downtown.

APSU, the Customs House Museum, Daughters of the American Revolution, Cumberland Winds, Fort Campbell, and Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council were among the organizations that put together historical readings, cultural lectures, musical performances and much more.

Clarksville’s fireworks show was staged at McGregor Park and could be seen from all of downtown on July 3rd. Fort Campbell’s festivities featured music by Eric Lee Beddingfield, The Frontmen, Aaron Tippin, and a state-of-the-art hologram experience called The Legend of Charlie Daniels.

Heavy storms moved in just before the headliners took the stage on July 4th, so this year’s celebration was extended for one extra day. Thousands returned on the evening of the 5th for the conclusion of the concert and the always amazing fireworks show at Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Parade Field. Happy 250th America!!

Clarksville Marks America’s 250th Photo Gallery