TDOT Reports Road Construction and Maintenance Across Montgomery County and Surrounding Areas starting September 20th

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has scheduled road construction, utility work, maintenance and resurfacing activities across Montgomery County and several surrounding counties during the week of September 20th–26th.

Motorists should be prepared for lane restrictions, rolling roadblocks, ramp closures and nighttime work on Interstate 24, Interstate 40, Interstate 65 and several state routes.

Montgomery County

On Sunday, September 20th, at 6:00am, utility work on I-24 at mile marker 2 will require a rolling roadblock in both the eastbound and westbound directions for an aerial crossing.

A 24-hour single-lane closure will be in place on SR-13 between mile markers 25 and 26 in both directions from Sunday, September 20th, through Saturday, September 26, for construction activities not associated with a TDOT project.

Gas line maintenance on SR-13 at mile marker 28 will require a 24-hour northbound single-lane closure from Tuesday, September 22nd, through Saturday, September 26th.

The City of Erin will install a water line along SR-149 between mile markers 1.61 and 2.15, requiring a westbound single-lane closure from 6:00am each day Monday, September 21st, through Thursday, September 24th.

A 24-hour eastbound single-lane closure will be in place on SR-76 at mile marker 9.87 from Monday, September 21st, through Friday, September 25th, for a water valve installation and storm drain improvement project.

Cheatham County

On Tuesday, September 22nd, from 8:00pm to 5:00am, the westbound exit ramp at I-40 mile marker 137 will be closed for guardrail repairs.

Davidson County

Cleanup and punch-list work on I-24 between mile markers 32 and 40.6 will take place Monday, September 21st, through Friday, September 25th, from 9:00am to 3:00pm, affecting the shoulders in both directions.

Wall pack lighting installation on I-24 at mile marker 48 will require a single-lane closure in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am Wednesday, September 23rd.

Guardrail repairs on the westbound entrance ramp at I-40 mile marker 192 are scheduled for Friday, September 25th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Final striping and traffic loop work on I-40 between mile markers 208 and 210 will require multiple-lane closures in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am Sunday, September 20th, through Friday, September 25th.

Milling and paving on the northbound entrance ramp at I-65 mile marker 78 will require a closure from 8:00pm to 5:00am Monday, September 21st.

Milling and paving on the northbound exit ramp at I-65 mile marker 95 will require a closure from 8:00pm to 5:00am Tuesday, September 22nd.

Gallatin Pike resurfacing on SR-6 between mile markers 16.60 and 17.10 will require multiple-lane closures in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am Monday, September 21st, through Wednesday, September 23rd, and Friday, September 25th.

Nolensville Road resurfacing on SR-11 at mile marker 1 will require multiple-lane closures in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am Sunday, September 20th, through Thursday, September 24h.

Striping on SR-12 between mile markers 0 and 4 will require multiple-lane closures in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am Sunday, September 20th, through Thursday, September 24th.

A resurfacing project on SR-12 between mile markers 6.08 and 13.27 will require multiple-lane closures in both directions during both daytime and nighttime hours from Monday, September 21st, through Saturday, September 26th. Daytime work is scheduled from 9:00am to 3:00pm, while nighttime work will occur from 8:00pm to 5:00am. The Saturday work will include westbound and eastbound lanes.

Resurfacing on Thompson Lane (SR-155) between mile markers 0 and 2.80 will require multiple-lane closures in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am Sunday, September 20th, through Friday, September 25th.

A bridge inspection at the I-40 ramp on SR-155 near mile marker 6 will require a single-lane closure in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm Wednesday, September 23rd.

Dickson County

A traffic swap on I-40 at mile marker 163 will require a single eastbound lane closure from 8:00pm to 5:00am Tuesday, September 22nd, through Thursday, September 24th.

Humphreys County

A TDOT Intelligent Transportation System project on I-40 between mile markers 133 and 135 will require a single westbound lane closure from 8:00pm to 5:00am Monday, September 21st, through Saturday, September 26h.

A moving barrier operation on I-40 between mile markers 140 and 142 will require a single westbound lane closure from 8:00pm to 5:00am Monday, September 21st, through Thursday, September 24h.

Paving, striping and milling at I-40 mile marker 143 will require single-lane closures in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am Monday, September 21st, through Saturday, September 26th.

Robertson County

THP scale house striping on I-65 at mile marker 121 will require a single southbound lane closure from 8:00pm to 5:00am Sunday, September 20th, through Monday, September 21st.

Milling and paving on SR-258 at mile marker 0 will require multiple-lane closures from 9:00am to 3:00pm Tuesday, September 22nd, through Friday, September 25th. The work will affect southbound lanes on Tuesday and Friday and northbound lanes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Aerial installation along Memorial Boulevard (SR-11) between mile markers 6 and 7 will require single-lane closures in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday, September 21st, through Friday, September 25th.

Motorists traveling through these work zones should slow down, remain alert for changing traffic patterns and allow additional time to reach their destinations. Work schedules are subject to change because of weather and other factors.