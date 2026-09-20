Clarksville-Montgomery Public Library Announces Kids’ Events This Week

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is filling the week with fun, creative and educational activities designed especially for children and their caregivers.
From interactive storytimes and sensory play to hands-on crafts and take-and-make projects, families will find plenty of opportunities to read, create, learn and play together at library locations throughout Clarksville-Montgomery County.
Whether you have a baby, toddler or preschooler, this week’s lineup offers engaging programs that encourage early literacy, creativity and family bonding.
Check Out Our FULL Events Calendar
Baby and Me Storytime
Date: Monday, September 21st, 2026
Time: 10:00am – 10:45am
Location: Children’s Story Theatre
Join us for a storytime for babies and caregivers with interactive lapsit rhymes. songs, stories and play.
Baby & Me Craft Time
Date: Monday, September 21st, 2026
Time: 10:30am – 11:30am
Location: Children’s Library
Join us for a colorful and creative bonding experience! Baby & Me Craft Time is a relaxed, hands-on program where little ones and their grown-ups can enjoy simple, sweet crafts—usually coloring-based and just right for tiny hands. Come explore colors, textures, and fun together!
Story Time and Sensory Fun
Date: Monday, September 21st, 2026
Time: 5:00pm – 5:30pm
Location: Children’s Story Theatre
Join us for Story Time and Sensory Fun, presented in collaboration with TN Child Care Resource and Referral. Children and caregivers will enjoy stories, songs, and interactive activities, followed by time to explore sensory-friendly toys and hands-on play. This inclusive program welcomes children of all abilities.
North Branch Preschool Story Time
Date: Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026
Time: 10:00am – 10:30am
Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room
Spark your child’s love of reading at our fun and interactive storytime designed just for preschoolers! We’ll enjoy stories, sing songs, dance, and play—all while building early literacy skills and having a blast together.
Toddler Time Story Time
Date: Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026
Time: 10:00am – 10:45am
Location: Children’s Story Theatre
Come join the fun at our Toddler Storytime! Bring your little ones for a lively session of interactive rhymes, finger plays, songs, and stories. Together, we’ll explore exciting play-to-learn activities that both kids and caregivers will enjoy!
North Branch Preschool Craft Time
Date: Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026
Time: 10:30am – 11:30am
Location: Dr. Harold F. Vann Children’s Programming Room – North Branch
Snip, color, and create! Preschool Craft Time is a fun-filled program where preschoolers and their caregivers can dive into simple, hands-on crafts that spark creativity and build early fine motor skills. Come enjoy a playful mix of art, learning, and imagination!
Clarksville- Montgomery County Public Library
350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN 37040
Phone: 931.648.8826