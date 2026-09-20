Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Jack Walter Mort went home to be with his Lord, on Wednesday, September 16th, 2026, at the age of 93.
Jack was born on February 19th, 1933, in South Haven, Michigan; son of the late Arthur and Gladys (Younker) Mort and is a graduate of Charlevoix High School. Jack married his late wife, Ruby Jean Murrell on October 5th, 1957, and raised four sons at their home on Marion Center Road, Charlevoix, Michigan.
Jack worked as a display fixture designer at Freedman’s (Now Harbor Industries) for many years. He also opened his own cabinet shop, Charlevoix Fixtures in the old Loeb School House. Jack was also a proud Veteran who served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Jack was faithful Christian and member of Eastport Baptist Church for many years prior to his retirement and his move to DeLand, Florida.
Jack was an avid enthusiast of crafting projects, building his own airplane and a gyrocopter, restoring several classic cars, and always making incredible wood machines and kinetic art pieces.
Jack enjoyed many hot-rodding groups and events, making friends across the nation. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and for modeling a great work ethic and passion for life to his sons. His greatest joy was being with family and many friends, who loved him right back.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Ruby Jean Mort; siblings Donald Mort, Keith Mort and Pat Mort Denemy and brother-in-law, Bill Denemy
Survivors include his children, Thomas C. Mort (Norma E. Santoyo Martinez), Daniel L. (Marcia) Mort, Gregory A (Barbara) Mort, and Kevin J. Mort; brothers, Charles Mort and James (Alice) Mort. Jack also leaves behind grandchildren; Joshua (Kim) Mort, Megan Mort, Matthew Mort, Joel (Claudia) Mort, Philip (Celena) Mort, Mitchell Mort, Jackson Mort, Claudia Melissa Mort, and Ana Pamela Mort as well as great grandchildren; Addalynn, Jack, Ava, Eloise, Lilly, and Violet.
Online condolences may be made online at NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com