Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Jack Walter Mort went home to be with his Lord, on Wednesday, September 16th, 2026, at the age of 93.

Jack was born on February 19th, 1933, in South Haven, Michigan; son of the late Arthur and Gladys (Younker) Mort and is a graduate of Charlevoix High School. Jack married his late wife, Ruby Jean Murrell on October 5th, 1957, and raised four sons at their home on Marion Center Road, Charlevoix, Michigan.

Jack worked as a display fixture designer at Freedman’s (Now Harbor Industries) for many years. He also opened his own cabinet shop, Charlevoix Fixtures in the old Loeb School House. Jack was also a proud Veteran who served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

Jack was faithful Christian and member of Eastport Baptist Church for many years prior to his retirement and his move to DeLand, Florida.

Jack was an avid enthusiast of crafting projects, building his own airplane and a gyrocopter, restoring several classic cars, and always making incredible wood machines and kinetic art pieces.

Jack enjoyed many hot-rodding groups and events, making friends across the nation. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and for modeling a great work ethic and passion for life to his sons. His greatest joy was being with family and many friends, who loved him right back.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Ruby Jean Mort; siblings Donald Mort, Keith Mort and Pat Mort Denemy and brother-in-law, Bill Denemy

Survivors include his children, Thomas C. Mort (Norma E. Santoyo Martinez), Daniel L. (Marcia) Mort, Gregory A (Barbara) Mort, and Kevin J. Mort; brothers, Charles Mort and James (Alice) Mort. Jack also leaves behind grandchildren; Joshua (Kim) Mort, Megan Mort, Matthew Mort, Joel (Claudia) Mort, Philip (Celena) Mort, Mitchell Mort, Jackson Mort, Claudia Melissa Mort, and Ana Pamela Mort as well as great grandchildren; Addalynn, Jack, Ava, Eloise, Lilly, and Violet.

Online condolences may be made online at NaveFuneralHomes.com