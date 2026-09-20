Easy Banana Berry Muffins Packed With Whole Grain Goodness

Clarksville, TN – These Banana Berry Muffins are a deliciously moist, wholesome treat packed with ripe banana flavor and juicy berries in every bite.

A blend of all-purpose and whole wheat flour, quick-cooking oats, and applesauce gives these tender muffins a satisfying whole-grain goodness, while fresh or frozen blueberries or strawberries add a burst of fruity sweetness.

Perfect for a quick breakfast, afternoon snack, or anytime you’re craving a homemade treat, these easy-to-make muffins are lightly golden on the outside and soft and flavorful inside.

Banana Berry Muffins

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

1/4 cup applesauce

1/4 cup sugar

1 large egg

2 large bananas (ripe, mashed)

2 tablespoons water

1/4 cup flour (all-purpose)

1/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/4 cup oats (quick-cooking)

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup blueberries (or strawberries, fresh or frozen)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 °F. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.

In a medium-size bowl, combine applesauce, sugar, dried egg mix, banana, and water. Mix well.

In a large bowl, mix flours, oats, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Add the applesauce mixture to the dry ingredients; mix just until the batter is moist.

Gently add berries into the mixture.

Fill each muffin cup about 3/4 full of batter.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, until lightly browned.

Cool for 10 minutes and remove from the pan.

Yield: 12