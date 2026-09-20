Easy Banana Berry Muffins Packed With Whole Grain Goodness

Clarksville, TN – These Banana Berry Muffins are a deliciously moist, wholesome treat packed with ripe banana flavor and juicy berries in every bite.
A blend of all-purpose and whole wheat flour, quick-cooking oats, and applesauce gives these tender muffins a satisfying whole-grain goodness, while fresh or frozen blueberries or strawberries add a burst of fruity sweetness.
Perfect for a quick breakfast, afternoon snack, or anytime you’re craving a homemade treat, these easy-to-make muffins are lightly golden on the outside and soft and flavorful inside.
Banana Berry Muffins
Ingredients
Nonstick cooking spray
1/4 cup applesauce
1/4 cup sugar
1 large egg
2 large bananas (ripe, mashed)
2 tablespoons water
1/4 cup flour (all-purpose)
1/4 cup whole wheat flour
1/4 cup oats (quick-cooking)
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup blueberries (or strawberries, fresh or frozen)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 °F. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.
In a medium-size bowl, combine applesauce, sugar, dried egg mix, banana, and water. Mix well.
In a large bowl, mix flours, oats, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
Add the applesauce mixture to the dry ingredients; mix just until the batter is moist.
Gently add berries into the mixture.
Fill each muffin cup about 3/4 full of batter.
Bake for 25-30 minutes, until lightly browned.
Cool for 10 minutes and remove from the pan.
Yield: 12