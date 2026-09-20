Hot Weekend Gives Way to Cooler Temperature, Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather September 20th-24th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect another round of hot, sunny weather to start the week, with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s and heat index values reaching around 100 degrees.

A gradual change arrives Monday night as a chance of showers and thunderstorms develops, followed by cooler and more comfortable conditions through the middle and end of the week. By Wednesday, afternoon highs are expected to settle into the lower 80s, with overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday will be sunny and hot across Clarksville-Montgomery County, with the high temperature reaching near 98 degrees. Heat index values could climb as high as 102 degrees, making the afternoon feel even hotter. Winds will be light and variable before becoming west at 5 to 10 mph during the morning.

Sunday night will bring partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to around 72 degrees. A west-southwest wind around 5 mph is expected to become calm.

Monday will remain mostly sunny and hot, with temperatures reaching near 96 degrees. Heat index values could again reach as high as 101 degrees. Winds will be light and variable before shifting northwest at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon.

Monday night brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies, with the low dropping to around 67 degrees. Northeast winds will be around 5 mph.

Tuesday will mark a noticeable shift toward cooler weather, although a slight chance of rain remains. There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm, while mostly sunny skies are expected for much of the day. The high will be near 87 degrees, with northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night will remain partly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1:00am. Temperatures will fall to around 62 degrees, with north winds increasing to 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will bring a much more comfortable day to Clarksville-Montgomery County, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 82 degrees. North winds at 5 to 10 mph will add to the cooler feel.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 60 degrees as north winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will continue the stretch of pleasant fall-like weather, with mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high near 81 degrees.

Thursday night will remain partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 59 degrees.

The week ahead will feature a significant temperature change for Clarksville-Montgomery County, beginning with dangerous heat and heat index values around 100 degrees before cooler air settles into the region.

Residents should remain mindful of the heat during the weekend and early Monday, while the middle of the week brings more comfortable temperatures and cooler nights.