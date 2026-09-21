APSU Football’s Malik Denkins Claims UAC Weekly Defensive Honor

Jacksonville, FL – Graduate defensive lineman Malik Denkins, of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team, has been named United Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the week of September 21st, 2026.

Denkins lived in the West Florida backfield on Saturday, racking up 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack as part of a career-best performance. The Cincinnati, Ohio native posted a career-best eight tackles, including three solo stops – the most tackles by an Austin Peay State University defensive lineman since Hosea Knifeley Jr. had 12 tackles against Southern Utah in 2023.

Denkins helped stall drives against the Argonauts all evening in Pensacola, but none was bigger than his stop on fourth-and-one in the fourth quarter that neutralized a West Florida drive into Governor territory; the Argonauts would run just one more play in Austin Peay territory the rest of the game.

The 4.5 tackles for loss credited to Denkins is the third-highest total in a single game by an FCS player this season, and most by a Gov since 2022. He is the first Gov to earn UAC Defensive Player of the Week honors since Will Middleton for the week of October 6th, 2025.

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Next Up For APSU Football

Denkins and the Austin Peay State University football team return to action on Saturday at Fortera Stadium against UT Martin for a 1:00pm game.