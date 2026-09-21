Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Orleans Drive Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for Orleans Drive on Monday, September 28th, 2026, at 7:00am for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.

The following streets and roads in the Fountainebleau Subdivision will be affected during the outage:

214-224 Orleans Drive

298 & 300 Rue Le Mans

Chateauroux Drive

300 Verdun Drive

The water valve replacement anticipated to be finished, and water service restored by approximately 3:00pm.