Clarksville-Montgomery Public Library Offers Fun Activities for Teens

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is giving local teens plenty of ways to connect, create, and have fun with an exciting lineup of upcoming events.

From video game and board game sessions to smartphone photography and hands-on crafts, teens can explore new interests, build creative skills, and spend time with friends at the library.

With events at both the Main Library and North Branch, teens have plenty of opportunities to jump into the action and find something they enjoy.

Visit our FULL Events Calendar

Teen Gaming

Date: Monday, September 21st, 2026

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Presenter: Amir McCain

Ready to hit pause on the outside world and dive into epic gaming sessions? Join us for our teen-only video game nights at the library. Whether you’re a button-mashing newbie or a seasoned pro, come challenge your friends, explore new worlds, and prove your skills across a range of games. From fierce tournaments to casual free play, there’s something for everyone. Epic battles and tons of fun await—THE LOFT is your official TEEN gaming zone!

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North Branch Teen Gaming

Date: Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: North Branch Teen Space

Join us at the library for an epic afternoon of board games and card games! Whether you’re a strategic mastermind or just here to have fun, we’ve got something for everyone. Grab your friends, roll the dice, and let the games begin every Tuesday at 4pm! It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s the perfect way to level up your day!

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Teen Scene: Phone Photography

Date: Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: The Loft- Young Adult

Photography is a creative way to express ideas, tell stories, and see the world differently. Smartphone photography makes it easy to capture, edit, and share images, making it more accessible than ever. This program introduces the basics and provides resources to help you build your skills.

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North Branch Teen Scene: Phone Photography

Date: Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: North Branch Makerspace

Photography is a creative way to express ideas, tell stories, and see the world differently. Smartphone photography makes it easy to capture, edit, and share images, making it more accessible than ever. This program introduces the basics and provides resources to help you build your skills.

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Teen Scene: Craft Central at The Loft

Date: Thursday, September 24th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Presenter: Amir McCain

Location: The Loft- Young Adult

Welcome to Craft Central

Each week, we’ll uncover a new, low-stress art activity; painting, collage, DIY crafts, and more. No experience needed—just bring your imagination and see what creative treasures you can unearth while hanging out with other artistic teens. All supplies provided. Drop in and make something awesome!

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Teen Gaming

Date: Friday, September 25th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Presenter: Amir McCain

Location: The Loft- Young Adult

Ready to hit pause on the outside world and dive into epic gaming sessions? Join us for our teen-only video game nights at the library. Whether you’re a button-mashing newbie or a seasoned pro, come challenge your friends, explore new worlds, and prove your skills across a range of games. From fierce tournaments to casual free play, there’s something for everyone. Epic battles and tons of fun await—THE LOFT is your official TEEN gaming zone!

Learn More

Teen Gaming

Date: Monday, September 28th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Presenter: Amir McCain

Ready to hit pause on the outside world and dive into epic gaming sessions? Join us for our teen-only video game nights at the library. Whether you’re a button-mashing newbie or a seasoned pro, come challenge your friends, explore new worlds, and prove your skills across a range of games. From fierce tournaments to casual free play, there’s something for everyone. Epic battles and tons of fun await—THE LOFT is your official TEEN gaming zone!

Learn More

North Branch Teen Gaming

Date: Tuesday, September 29th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: North Branch Teen Space

Join us at the library for an epic afternoon of board games and card games! Whether you’re a strategic mastermind or just here to have fun, we’ve got something for everyone. Grab your friends, roll the dice, and let the games begin every Tuesday at 4pm! It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s the perfect way to level up your day!

Learn More

Clarksville- Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501 Clarksville TN 37040

Phone: 931.648.8826