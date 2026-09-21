Clarksville-Montgomery Public Library Offers Fun Activities for Teens

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is giving local teens plenty of ways to connect, create, and have fun with an exciting lineup of upcoming events.
From video game and board game sessions to smartphone photography and hands-on crafts, teens can explore new interests, build creative skills, and spend time with friends at the library.
With events at both the Main Library and North Branch, teens have plenty of opportunities to jump into the action and find something they enjoy.
Visit our FULL Events Calendar
Teen Gaming
Date: Monday, September 21st, 2026
Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm
Presenter: Amir McCain
Ready to hit pause on the outside world and dive into epic gaming sessions? Join us for our teen-only video game nights at the library. Whether you’re a button-mashing newbie or a seasoned pro, come challenge your friends, explore new worlds, and prove your skills across a range of games. From fierce tournaments to casual free play, there’s something for everyone. Epic battles and tons of fun await—THE LOFT is your official TEEN gaming zone!
North Branch Teen Gaming
Date: Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026
Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm
Location: North Branch Teen Space
Join us at the library for an epic afternoon of board games and card games! Whether you’re a strategic mastermind or just here to have fun, we’ve got something for everyone. Grab your friends, roll the dice, and let the games begin every Tuesday at 4pm! It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s the perfect way to level up your day!
Teen Scene: Phone Photography
Date: Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026
Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm
Location: The Loft- Young Adult
Photography is a creative way to express ideas, tell stories, and see the world differently. Smartphone photography makes it easy to capture, edit, and share images, making it more accessible than ever. This program introduces the basics and provides resources to help you build your skills.
North Branch Teen Scene: Phone Photography
Date: Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026
Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm
Location: North Branch Makerspace
Photography is a creative way to express ideas, tell stories, and see the world differently. Smartphone photography makes it easy to capture, edit, and share images, making it more accessible than ever. This program introduces the basics and provides resources to help you build your skills.
Teen Scene: Craft Central at The Loft
Date: Thursday, September 24th, 2026
Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm
Presenter: Amir McCain
Location: The Loft- Young Adult
Welcome to Craft Central
Each week, we’ll uncover a new, low-stress art activity; painting, collage, DIY crafts, and more. No experience needed—just bring your imagination and see what creative treasures you can unearth while hanging out with other artistic teens. All supplies provided. Drop in and make something awesome!
Teen Gaming
Date: Friday, September 25th, 2026
Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm
Presenter: Amir McCain
Location: The Loft- Young Adult
Ready to hit pause on the outside world and dive into epic gaming sessions? Join us for our teen-only video game nights at the library. Whether you’re a button-mashing newbie or a seasoned pro, come challenge your friends, explore new worlds, and prove your skills across a range of games. From fierce tournaments to casual free play, there’s something for everyone. Epic battles and tons of fun await—THE LOFT is your official TEEN gaming zone!
Teen Gaming
Date: Monday, September 28th, 2026
Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm
Presenter: Amir McCain
Ready to hit pause on the outside world and dive into epic gaming sessions? Join us for our teen-only video game nights at the library. Whether you’re a button-mashing newbie or a seasoned pro, come challenge your friends, explore new worlds, and prove your skills across a range of games. From fierce tournaments to casual free play, there’s something for everyone. Epic battles and tons of fun await—THE LOFT is your official TEEN gaming zone!
North Branch Teen Gaming
Date: Tuesday, September 29th, 2026
Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm
Location: North Branch Teen Space
Join us at the library for an epic afternoon of board games and card games! Whether you’re a strategic mastermind or just here to have fun, we’ve got something for everyone. Grab your friends, roll the dice, and let the games begin every Tuesday at 4pm! It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s the perfect way to level up your day!
Clarksville- Montgomery County Public Library
350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501 Clarksville TN 37040
Phone: 931.648.8826