Hilltop Supermarket’s Picadeli Salad Bar Brings Fresh Flavor to Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – There is something different about a salad when every ingredient tastes like it belongs there. That is exactly what customers are discovering at Hilltop Supermarket, where the recently added Picadeli Salad Bar has quickly become a favorite stop for shoppers looking for a fresh, flavorful, and convenient meal.

With a wide variety of crisp vegetables, savory proteins, flavorful pasta salads, cheeses, fruits, toppings and dressings, the salad bar gives customers the freedom to build a meal exactly the way they want it.

And the freshness is hard to miss.

“It’s absolutely the freshest product I’ve ever seen, and it’s been a tremendous success so far. Piccadilly said it was the best grand opening they’ve ever had. On the first day, we had a record-breaking sales day for them. They said it was unbelievable how much we sold,” stated Mike Jackson, Hilltop Supermarket.

Fresh Ingredients. Big Flavor. Endless Combinations

The Picadeli Salad Bar offers a colorful selection of fresh ingredients, starting with the foundation of every great salad: crisp iceberg lettuce, romaine and a crunchy cabbage blend. From there, customers can build something light and refreshing, hearty and protein-packed, or somewhere in between.

The vegetable selection brings plenty of texture and flavor, including juicy grape tomatoes, crisp carrots, red onions, cauliflower, cucumbers, broccoli and banana peppers. Black olives add a savory bite, while boiled eggs and cottage cheese provide a creamy richness.

For customers looking for something more substantial, the protein choices add serious flavor. The bar features cubed ham, cubed turkey and diced chicken breast, along with crab and bacon bits. Mozzarella, cheddar and feta cheeses add another layer of richness, while hummus provides a smooth, savory option that pairs especially well with the fresh vegetables.

Then there are the pasta and prepared salads, which bring an entirely different dimension to the experience. Customers can choose from a Southwest Rice mix, Pesto Pasta, Caesar Pasta and Smoky Ranch Pasta, along with corn salad and potato salad.

The result is a salad bar that goes well beyond a handful of lettuce and a few toppings. Every trip can be different.

Sweet and crunchy ingredients round out the selection. Dried cranberries add a touch of sweetness, while pineapple and cantaloupe bring a bright, refreshing fruit flavor. Crunchy corn, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and seasoned croutons provide texture and a satisfying finish.

And that variety is part of what makes Picadeli so enjoyable. You can keep it simple with crisp greens, fresh vegetables, and a few toppings, or create a loaded salad filled with contrasting flavors, textures, and colors.

The ingredients don’t simply sit together on the plate. They complement one another.

A Salad Bar Powered by Technology

Behind the scenes, the Picadeli Salad Bar uses built-in technology designed to help maintain freshness, food quality, and inventory control.

An AI-powered system monitors the salad bar and helps track inventory, shelf life, and when items need attention. When an ingredient is running low, the system alerts the deli staff so they can check the station and replenish it. The system also monitors expiration information, helping employees identify products that need to be removed.

Employees use handheld technology to manage the products, and the system helps ensure items that are past their designated shelf life are not used.

That technology is part of what helps support the freshness customers experience when they walk up to the bar. It is also designed to make it easier for the deli team to keep the selection stocked, organized, and ready for customers.

And the selection won’t always remain exactly the same.

Throughout the year, Picadeli can incorporate seasonal offerings, bringing new ingredients into the rotation as different foods become available. Seasonal items can be added for holidays and special times of the year, while other selections can be removed when they go out of season.

That means customers can find familiar favorites while also having something new to look forward to.

For Hilltop Supermarket, the response from the community has been particularly encouraging. Customers have embraced the salad bar, with many making it part of their regular routine.

One customer has become a particularly enthusiastic fan, stopping at Hilltop two or three times a week specifically for a salad.

“I have to say it is the best salad I have ever had,” the customer said. “I’ve had salads from a lot of restaurants and area salad bars, but nothing comes close to this. It is so fresh. You can taste every ingredient.”

The difference, the customer said, is the flavor.

“You can have ham in a salad somewhere else and barely taste it. Here, everything has a robust flavor. The ham, the turkey and the roast chicken, which is my personal favorite, are just bursting with flavor.”

That enthusiasm seems to be spreading.

One customer recalled preparing a salad when another woman walked by and encouraged her to give it a try.

“Ohhhh, you’re gonna love that. It is oh so good,” she said.

The response from the woman making her salad captured the kind of excitement that has surrounded the new addition: “Is it so good you’re gonna want to slap your momma?”

The answer came back, “It’s so good you’re gonna want to slap your momma and your daddy!”

It is a humorous exchange, but it also reflects the word-of-mouth excitement that has developed around the Picadeli Salad Bar.

“The community has really embraced it. People have come in, enjoyed it, and made it part of their routine. I eat it just about every day, and a lot of our employees do, too. Many of our lunch customers come in and eat it every day. So, maybe we’re all getting a little healthier,” said Jackson.

What makes the Salad Bar stand out is the combination of freshness, variety, and flavor. The vegetables are crisp, the proteins are flavorful, the cheeses and prepared salads add richness, and the fruits, seeds, and crunchy toppings allow customers to finish their creation exactly the way they like it.

The salad tastes fresh because the ingredients taste like themselves—and that is what makes every bite so enjoyable.

If you have not tried the Picadeli Salad Bar at Hilltop Supermarket yet, stop by and build one for yourself. Try the roast chicken, pile on the crisp vegetables, add some feta, grab some pineapple or dried cranberries, finish it with your favorite crunchy toppings and see what all the local excitement is about. Once you taste it, you may find yourself coming back for another salad before the week is over.

About Hilltop Supermarket

Located at 400 TN-149 in Clarksville, Hilltop Supermarket is a local grocery destination serving the Clarksville community with a focus on providing customers with quality food, everyday grocery essentials and convenient meal options.

Hilltop Supermarket is open seven days a week from 7:00am to 8:00pm, making the salad bar a convenient option whether you’re stopping in for lunch, picking up dinner after work or simply looking for something fresh and flavorful.