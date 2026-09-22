APSU Lacrosse Unveils 2026 Fall Schedule and Tournaments

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head lacrosse coach Melissa Rausch announced the Governors’ 2026 fall schedule which features two tournaments and six games.

The Governors begin the fall in Nashville, September 26th, where it faces Vanderbilt, Alabama Huntsville, and Maryville. The Governors face the Commodores at 9:00am, the Chargers at 11:30am, and the Saints at 2:00pm.

Vanderbilt finished the 2025-26 season with an 8-9 record and went 3-3 in Southeastern Conference play. Alabama Huntsville finished the season 10-9 overall and 3-1 in Gulf South Conference play.

Maryville ended the 2026 season 17-5 and fell to Florida Southern College 9-7 May 23rd, in the Division II NCAA Championship title game.

Following the Nashville games, the APSU Govs will travel to Spartanburg, South Carolina, October 3rd, for an 8:00am game against Lander, a 10:00am game against Presbyterian, and an 11:00am contest against Wofford.

Lander finished the 2026 season 7-9 overall and 3-2 in Gulf South Conference play. The Governors met Presbyterian in the 2026 season in their first road win, 19-14, on February 22nd. Wofford ended their season 9-10 and 6-2 in conference play with a 15-9 loss on May 1st to High Point in the Big South Semifinals.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ fall season, follow the Austin Peay State University lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX) and Instagram (@govswlax).