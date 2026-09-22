Clarksville Gas and Water plans Marie Drive Water outage, Road Closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has scheduled a water outage and low water pressure on Marie Drive on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026, at 8:00am for a water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may occur in the area.

The outage will affect the following streets and roads:

Christy Court

James Drive

139 Lexington Drive to Peachers Mills Road

Marie Drive

868-880 Peachers Mills Road

Lexington Drive will be closed from James Drive to Marie Drive. Traffic will be directed through the intersection of Marie Drive and Lexington Drive. Motorists should slow down, watch for utility workers and equipment, follow signage, or choose an alternate route.

The water valve replacement will be finished, water service restored, and roads reopened by approximately 4:00pm.