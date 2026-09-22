Clarksville Gas and Water reports Teal Drive Water Outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has shut off water service on a section of Teal Drive to repair a water main leak.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The following streets will be affected during the outage:

Teal Drive from Tana Way to Widgeon Drive

Tana Way

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 10:30pm.