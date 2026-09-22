Clarksville Obituary: Amy Marie Jernigan

Clarksville, TN – Amy Marie Jernigan, age 49 of McEwen, TN, passed away Sunday, September 20th, 2026 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, September 26th, 2026, at Erin United Methodist Church, with Rev. Harriet Bryan and Rev. Joel Nulty officiating. Burial will follow in Knight Cemetery.

The Jernigan family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 4:00pm until 7:00pm, and again from 8:00am until the hour of service Saturday morning.

Amy entered this life on October 22nd, 1976, in Downey, California, daughter to Charles Lee Phy and Mary Jane Phy. Amy graduated from Austin Peay State University with a B.S. Degree in Biology, and worked most of her professional career as an accountant. She was a faithful member of Erin United Methodist Church for 40-plus years and served as pianist for several of them.

She was the proud owner and operator of her bookstore, Reading Rock Books, and was Assistant Scout Master for many years, as she made it a priority to be very active in her children’s lives. Through all of Amy’s many accomplishments, she was most proud of her family; she will be greatly missed.

Amy was preceded in death by her son, Calvin Lee Jernigan; grandson, Oliver Lee Jernigan; mother-in-law, Penny Jernigan; and nephew, Curtis Carter.

In addition to her parents, Amy leaves behind her loving husband of 30 years, Eric Jernigan; sons, Colton Lee Jernigan, Charles Edward Jernigan; sister, Laura (John) Hill; sister-in-law, Patricia Seiber; father-in-law, Malcolm Jernigan; and nephew, Jack Hill.

Serving as pallbearers will be Colton Jernigan, Charles Jernigan, Kody Baker, Shaun Tanner, Daniel Cavanaugh, and William Holman.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 4639 West Main Street, Erin, TN, 37061, 931.289.4277, www.navefuneralhomes@yahoo.com