Clarksville Obituary: Maren Verkler

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: A Celebration of Life service for Maren Verkler, 77, of Clarksville, TN will be on Thursday, September 24th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Graves officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00am until the hour of service.

On Saturday, September 19th, 2026, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Maren Anneliese Verkler, went to be with the Lord following a short and difficult battle with cancer.

Maren was born on December 8th, 1948, in Freiburg/Elbe, Germany, to Hans and Thea Stumpp. She grew up in post-World War II Germany, during a time when life was often difficult. From an early age, she learned to be grateful for what she had, working hard, and making the most of even the littlest things. Those lessons became a part of the woman we came to know and love.

Maren attended college and earned her degree in bookkeeping. She spent many years working in banking, bookkeeping and for USAA Insurance Company. Maren was the heart of her home, finding joy in caring for her family and bringing loved ones together around the kitchen table. She was a wonderful cook and baker, known for her schnitzel, homemade spätzle, strudel, cakes, and pies. She also loved tending her flowers and herbs, bringing the beauty and bounty of her garden into her family’s meals. Her garden, like Maren herself, was beautiful, lovingly tended, and full of life.

Maren was especially proud of becoming an American citizen. She loved this country and treasured that accomplishment. She was also incredibly proud of her husband, her children, both Christopher & Angela and proudly witnessing them graduate from the United States Air Force Basic Training. Maren witnessed them all serve during war campaigns, fulfilling their duty of service to God and country, following their father’s footsteps.

Maren is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry Verkler; her daughter, Angela Bunting of San Antonio, TX; her son, Christopher Verkler of Clarksville, TN; and her beloved grandsons, Darion Bunting and Jayden Bunting of San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by her sister, Brigitte Stumpp of Austria, and her brother, Hans Stumpp of Eislen, Germany, and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.

To those who knew her, Maren was so much more than the things she accomplished; she made a home feel like home. Maren gave all pieces of herself to the people around her, both big and small. Maren’s life was a gift to her family, and her love will continue through the generations she leaves behind.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude’s.

Until we meet again, we love you, Maren/Mom. Rest peacefully in the arms of the Lord.