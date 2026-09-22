Clarksville Obituary: Maren Verkler

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: A Celebration of Life service for Maren Verkler, 77, of Clarksville, TN will be on Thursday, September 24th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Graves officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00am until the hour of service.
On Saturday, September 19th, 2026, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Maren Anneliese Verkler, went to be with the Lord following a short and difficult battle with cancer.
Maren was born on December 8th, 1948, in Freiburg/Elbe, Germany, to Hans and Thea Stumpp. She grew up in post-World War II Germany, during a time when life was often difficult. From an early age, she learned to be grateful for what she had, working hard, and making the most of even the littlest things. Those lessons became a part of the woman we came to know and love.
Maren attended college and earned her degree in bookkeeping. She spent many years working in banking, bookkeeping and for USAA Insurance Company. Maren was the heart of her home, finding joy in caring for her family and bringing loved ones together around the kitchen table. She was a wonderful cook and baker, known for her schnitzel, homemade spätzle, strudel, cakes, and pies. She also loved tending her flowers and herbs, bringing the beauty and bounty of her garden into her family’s meals. Her garden, like Maren herself, was beautiful, lovingly tended, and full of life.
Maren was especially proud of becoming an American citizen. She loved this country and treasured that accomplishment. She was also incredibly proud of her husband, her children, both Christopher & Angela and proudly witnessing them graduate from the United States Air Force Basic Training. Maren witnessed them all serve during war campaigns, fulfilling their duty of service to God and country, following their father’s footsteps.
Maren is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry Verkler; her daughter, Angela Bunting of San Antonio, TX; her son, Christopher Verkler of Clarksville, TN; and her beloved grandsons, Darion Bunting and Jayden Bunting of San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by her sister, Brigitte Stumpp of Austria, and her brother, Hans Stumpp of Eislen, Germany, and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
To those who knew her, Maren was so much more than the things she accomplished; she made a home feel like home. Maren gave all pieces of herself to the people around her, both big and small. Maren’s life was a gift to her family, and her love will continue through the generations she leaves behind.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude’s.
Until we meet again, we love you, Maren/Mom. Rest peacefully in the arms of the Lord.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com