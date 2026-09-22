Custom House Museum Celebrates National Fire Pup Day With Storytime and Craft

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville families are invited to celebrate National Fire Pup Day with a special morning of stories, creativity and four-legged heroes at the Custom House Museum and Cultural Center on October 1st.

The museum will host Storytime & Craft: National Fire Pup Day beginning at 10:30am, giving children and families an opportunity to learn more about incredible fire dogs through engaging stories and a fun hands-on art project. The event is designed for all ages, with an adult, making it a great opportunity for families to enjoy a morning together at the museum.

During storytime, children will hear books featuring these remarkable dogs and their important roles. Following the stories, young artists will create a fire-themed craft using a smooshing paint technique to make a colorful fire alongside a fire truck.

Admission to Storytime & Craft: National Fire Pup Day is free with museum membership or included with paid admission. Parents and caregivers are expected to participate with and supervise their children throughout the event.

With stories, art and a celebration of some of the community’s most memorable canine heroes, National Fire Pup Day offers families a fun way to spend the morning while exploring the Custom House Museum and Cultural Center.