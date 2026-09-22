What’s New with Clarksville-Montgomery County School System

Story by Anthony D. Johnson, Ed.S.

CMCSS Chief Communications Officer, Communications Department

Montgomery County, TN – A few days prior to the beginning of the 2026-27 school year, officials from Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) invited members of the media and other special guests to check out some of the newest additions to what is consistently ranked near the top five to ten large urban-suburban districts in Tennessee.

First was the Burt Innovation Center, a Founders, INC, hub for student entrepreneurs from across district high schools that features tech-focused spaces and classrooms, maker-spaces with 3D printers, an esports room, collaborative team prep spaces, and modern conference rooms.

CMCSS Director of Communications, Anthony Johnson, said, “We are excited to have visitors today to come see our brand new Founders, Inc. in the Burt Innovation Center. We really appreciate being able to share the history of Dr. Burt and the Burt community, and how we are taking that history of innovation and community and helping a new generation of students to really think outside the box, and not only succeed themselves but help our entire community succeed.

The next stop was Freedom Elementary, which brings CMCSS to a total of 26 public elementary schools. Located at 1776 Wallace Boulevard, near the Clarksville Regional Airport, the school will be able to accommodate roughly 850 students Pre-K – 5th grade. The 104,000 sf facility costs just under $45 million.

Director of Communications Johnson said, “We are so excited to be catching up with our capacity. We appreciate the MoCo Commission and Mayor Wes Golden for helping us address the overcrowding we were seeing. It has relieved capacity at about nine of our schools as we’ve done rezoning. It’s better for our students and our community.