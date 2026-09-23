AAA Research Finds Tennessee Children Moving to Seat Belts Too Soon

Nashville, TN – Many Tennessee children may be riding less safely than their parents realize, according to new research released by AAA ahead of Child Passenger Safety Week.

AAA found that many children are moving to booster seats and seat belts before they’re ready, while many child restraints are not being used correctly.

Data collected during child passenger safety inspections in 2025 found that 90.3% of Tennessee children had moved to an adult seat belt before it fit correctly, while 20.1% had transitioned to a booster seat too soon. The same research found that 76.4% of child restraints inspected in Tennessee were being used incorrectly.

The research is based on child passenger safety inspections conducted by certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians across Tennessee and nationwide.

National crash data also shows child restraint use declines sharply as children get older. Between 2020 and 2024, 78% of injured 3-year-olds involved in crashes were riding in a car seat or booster seat. By age 6, that figure dropped to 45%.

“Parents would never knowingly put their child at risk, but many don’t realize a seat belt that looks like it fits may not actually provide the protection their child needs,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “At the same time, even the right seat can’t do its job if it’s installed incorrectly or the harness isn’t properly secured. Before your next trip, take a few moments to check both fit and installation.”

Why Does Proper Car Seat Use Matter?

Children can lose important crash protection when they move from a car seat to a booster seat, or from a booster seat to an adult seat belt, before they’re physically ready. But transitioning too soon is only part of the problem.

Common issues such as loose harness straps, poor seat belt fit, or improper installation can reduce the protection a child restraint is designed to provide during a crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers in passenger cars. Those benefits depend on using the right restraint and using it correctly.

How Do Parents Know When a Child Is Ready for an Adult Seat Belt?

Many children need a booster seat longer than parents realize.

A child is generally ready to stop using a booster seat only when:

Their knees bend naturally at the edge of the vehicle seat

The lap belt fits low across the hips and upper thighs

The shoulder belt rests across the middle of the chest and shoulder

They can remain seated correctly for the entire trip

If any of these conditions are not met, a booster seat is still needed.

What Car Seat Mistakes Are Most Common in Tennessee?

Child Passenger Safety Technicians most frequently identified:

Improper seat belt fit

Loose harness straps

Car seats that were not installed tightly enough using the vehicle seat belt

While some mistakes may seem minor, they can affect how well a restraint protects a child during a crash.

When Can a Child Ride in the Front Seat?

AAA recommends children younger than 13 ride in the back seat whenever possible.

The back seat offers greater protection during a crash and helps reduce the risk of injury from front passenger airbags. Even when children are properly restrained, the back seat remains the safest place for children to ride.

What Should Parents Check Before Their Next Drive?

Check seat installation. A car seat should not move more than one inch side to side or front to back at the belt path.

A car seat should not move more than one inch side to side or front to back at the belt path. Check the harness. Straps should be snug enough that no extra webbing can be pinched at the child’s shoulder.

Straps should be snug enough that no extra webbing can be pinched at the child’s shoulder. Check the tether. Use the top tether whenever possible with forward-facing car seats.

Use the top tether whenever possible with forward-facing car seats. Check seat belt fit. The lap belt should fit low across the hips and upper thighs, and the shoulder belt should cross the chest and shoulder.

The lap belt should fit low across the hips and upper thighs, and the shoulder belt should cross the chest and shoulder. Check the stage. Keep children in the appropriate restraint for their age, height, weight, and development.

Keep children in the appropriate restraint for their age, height, weight, and development. Check again. Have a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician inspect the seat when purchasing a new seat, changing vehicles, or moving a child to the next stage.

Where Can Tennessee Parents Find Child Passenger Safety Resources?

Tennessee parents can visit https://tntrafficsafety.org/cps to find:

An overview of Tennessee’s Child Restraint Law

Local child passenger safety fitting stations and upcoming car seat checkpoints

Guidance on selecting the right seat for your child

Frequently asked questions about child passenger safety

How Is AAA Helping Tennessee Families Access Child Passenger Safety Resources?

AAA is helping expand access to child passenger safety resources in Tennessee through a charitable donation to the Tennessee Road Builder Association’s Ollie Otter Child Safety Foundation. The funding will help purchase car seats and booster seats for use at community events, where families can connect with certified child passenger safety technicians, ask questions, and receive hands-on education closer to home.

“If you have questions about your child’s car seat, you are not alone,” said Julie Brewer, Director of the Tennessee Occupant Protection Center. “Many of the seats our certified technicians inspect are not installed or used correctly, but that is why we are here. We want to help parents and caregivers understand what to look for, make simple adjustments, and feel more confident every time their child rides in the car.”

Parents and caregivers can visit Ollie Otter’s event calendar to view upcoming community child passenger safety events across Tennessee.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group