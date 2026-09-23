APSU Volleyball Faces Little Rock, Central Arkansas in UAC Opener

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team opens United Athletic Conference play on the road with a Thursday 6:00pm match against Little Rock, and a Saturday 1:00pm match against Central Arkansas.

Austin Peay (8-5) enters the weekend after going 2-1 last week at the Governors Classic. The APSU Govs dropped a 3-1 match to Gardner-Webb and defeated SIU Edwardsville and Southern Illinois 3-0.

New league foe Little Rock (6-6) recently took a 3-2 loss against Southern Mississippi on Sept. 18 and lost a three-set sweep to Memphis on September 19th. The Trojans last met with the Governors in the 2013 season when the Governors fell to the Trojans 3-1 (25-19, 18-25, 15-25, 17-25) at the Tiger Invitational in Memphis.

Central Arkansas (0-10) recently took a three-set loss to Iowa on September 20th. Central Arkansas will play Eastern Kentucky on September 24th before meeting with the Governors. Central Arkansas and the Governors last met in 2025 when the Governors fell to the Sugar Bears 1-3, (18-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-25) in the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University will play Little Rock as first time conference opponents; the Governors and Central Arkansas previously met as conference opponents in the ASUN. The 2026 season marks the first year in the United Athletic Conference for all three teams.

Senior Reagan Anderson is ranked 13th in the nation for individual serve aces with 26 total aces. The reigning UAC Defensive Player of the Week, Anderson is 7th in the nation for digs per set (4.96 per set). Austin Peay ranks 14th nationally in opposing hitting percent with .151 and 29th in total aces with 86.

Austin Peay State University leads the conference for in six accolades following their 3-2 win against St. Louis; Kills (70), Kills in 5 sets (70), Total Attempts (206), Total attempts in 5 sets (206), Assists (66), Assists in five sets (66). Nicole Okojie leads the conference for single game blocks in four sets (7), tied with Maddy Kirmer of West Georgia against UT Martin, while Anderson leads the conference in Service Aces (26) and Digs (243)

Match Points

Last season’s series against Central Arkansas featured a 3-0 loss on the road on September 28th and a 3-1 loss at home on November 7th in 2025. The Governors’ last win against the Sugar Bears was a 3-2 victory on November 10th, 2023.

This will be the eighth all-time meeting between the Governors and the Trojans, with the Trojans leading the series, 5-2.

The two teams will have their first meeting on a home court; all previous matches were held at neutral sites. The Governors secured a 3-2 win in 2010, and in 2012 under the direction of Haley Janicek (2010) and Taylor Mott (2012). In 2010 the Governors recorded the program record for most serve aces in a five-set match with 15. The match in 2012 saw the most points scored (28-30,25-20,30-28,21-25,15-13).

The meeting between Central Arkansas and Austin Peay State University will be the eighth meeting historically, with the Sugar Bears leading 5-2.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on the Governor’s 50th season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back in at LetsGoPeay.com.