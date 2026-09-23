Clarksville Gas and Water plans Dalewood Drive Water Outage, Road Closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for a section of Dalewood Drive on Monday, September 28th, 2026, at 8:00am for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may occur in the area.

The outage will affect the following streets and roads:

178 Dale Terrace to Peachers Mill Road

Taft Drive from Marie Drive to Dalewood Drive

Dalewood Drive from Taft Drive to Dale Terrace

Dalewood Drive will be closed from Taft Drive to Dale Terrace. Traffic will detour to Taft Drive and Dale Terrace. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement will be finished, water service restored, and road reopened by approximately 4:00pm.