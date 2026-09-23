Clarksville Gas and Water plans Hallbrook Drive Water Outage, Road Closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has scheduled a water outage and low water pressure on Hallbrook Drive on Wednesday, September 30th, 2026, at 8:00am for a water valve replacement.
Low water pressure may occur in the area.
The outage will affect the following streets and roads:
- Hallbrook Drive
- Dalewood Drive from Rebecca Lane to Downer Drive
- 225 Rebecca Lane to Dalewood Drive
- Rebecca Lane from Hallbrook Drive to Park Lane
- 201-215 Park Lane
- 1 Hillsboro Road
The intersection of Dalewood Drive and Hillsboro Road will be closed. Traffic will detour to Downer Drive and Hillsboro Road. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.
The water valve replacement will be finished, water service restored, and road reopened by approximately 4:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com