Clarksville Gas and Water plans Hallbrook Drive Water Outage, Road Closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has scheduled a water outage and low water pressure on Hallbrook Drive on Wednesday, September 30th, 2026, at 8:00am for a water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may occur in the area.

The outage will affect the following streets and roads:

Hallbrook Drive

Dalewood Drive from Rebecca Lane to Downer Drive

225 Rebecca Lane to Dalewood Drive

Rebecca Lane from Hallbrook Drive to Park Lane

201-215 Park Lane

1 Hillsboro Road

The intersection of Dalewood Drive and Hillsboro Road will be closed. Traffic will detour to Downer Drive and Hillsboro Road. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement will be finished, water service restored, and road reopened by approximately 4:00pm.