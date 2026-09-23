Clarksville’s Fourth Street Closed for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Fourth Street from Main Street to Franklin Street for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Fourth Street will be closed from Franklin Street to Main Street. Traffic will detour to Franklin Street and Main Street. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 2:30pm.