Govs.Travel Brings New Travel Platform to Austin Peay Fans

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics and Waypoint Network have announced the launch of Govs.Travel, a new travel platform created for Governors fans, alumni, donors, faculty, staff and corporate partners.

Through Govs. Travel, supporters can book discounted hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals for game-day travel, couples’ getaways, family vacations, business trips, and premium travel around the world. Best of all, 50% of net booking proceeds will be returned to Austin Peay Athletics.

“Governors fans are passionate about Austin Peay State University and want meaningful ways to support our student-athletes,” said Jordan Harmon, Athletics Director at APSU. “Govs.Travel allows our community to support Austin Peay through travel they are already planning, while also giving them a trusted resource with access to discounted rates for game-day trips, vacations and other travel needs.”

The partnership also expands the premium travel experiences available to the Austin Peay community. Waypoint trip advisors can also coordinate customized VIP travel for major games and special events, as well as corporate incentive and recognition trips for Austin Peay State University sponsors and business partners—both around the country and internationally.

“Austin Peay State University Athletics has a rich tradition and a passionate fan community that can help fuel its continued success,” said Matt Sanders, Co-Founder and CEO of Waypoint. “Govs.Travel makes that participation simple: book through the school’s free-to-join portal, enjoy discounted rates and a great travel experience, and help support the Governors along the way. Our VIP and corporate travel capabilities also create new ways for donors, sponsors and business partners to engage with Austin Peay.”

Start booking, saving, and giving back now at Govs.Travel.

About Waypoint Network

Waypoint Network is a fan-powered commerce and marketing technology company that helps collegiate athletic programs generate sustainable, net-new revenue.

Waypoint combines school-branded travel platforms, premium VIP/donor and corporate travel, proprietary fan intelligence and marketing reach through Fan Atlas™, and fan and athlete NIL engagement programs. Its zero-upfront-cost model aligns Waypoint’s success with the success of each partner institution.

Learn more at WaypointNetwork.ai.