Sugar Creek Baptist Church Gives Away 480 Backpacks at Back-to-School Bash

Story and Photos by John Smith

Clarksville, TN – Sugar Creek Baptist Church helped local students get ready for the school year with its annual Back-to-School Bash at Dotsonville Community Center, providing hundreds of backpacks, school supplies, and other resources to families in the community.

The church prepared 480 backpacks for this year’s event, doubling the number it offered last year.

The number of backpacks needed continues to grow each year as more families attend the much-appreciated event.

“The first year, we prepared 180 backpacks and had exactly enough bags, Austin said. “Last year, we came up a little short. After seeing last year’s demand, we increased the number to 480 for this year’s event.”

Families who attended received more than school supplies. The church also gave away Bibles and books. It provided food for those attending. Children could spend time playing board games and participating in activities during the event.

Austin said families were welcome to eat as much as they wanted. The church also sent food home with those who needed it. “We do Bibles; we do prayers with the families as well, Austin said. “We offer all the food all they can eat while they are here, and we send food home with them if they need it.

“The church’s goal is to help meet whatever needs families may have while they are here. Anything that they need, we try to send with them. The event seems to get bigger each year, with many families returning. That’s good. It just gives the church more opportunity to support students and families as they prepare for the school year.”

Sugar Creek Baptist Church Back-to-School Bash Photos