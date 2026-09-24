APSU Soccer Opens UAC Play With 3-0 Loss at Eastern Kentucky

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to Eastern Kentucky to open United Athletic Conference play, Thursday, at EKU Soccer Field.

By the Half

In a first half that was statistically evenly matched, Eastern Kentucky had the majority of possession time and offensive presence to begin UAC play. Through the match’s first 18 minutes, the Governors looked strong in their offensive press.

But in the 19th minute, Eastern Kentucky’s Peyton Smith scored the first conference goal for the Colonels. Just two minutes later, Smith earned a brace after putting in her second goal of the game in the 21st minute, before APSU’s defense held EKU scoreless through the rest of the first half.

Both teams came out sluggish to start the second half, as neither the Govs nor Colonels put up a shot until the 56th minute. Both back lines stayed strong and allowed their goalkeepers to rest, as Eastern Kentucky recorded two saves to Austin Peay State University’s one in the last 45 minutes.

44 minutes and 55 seconds went by without a score, until the Colonels’ Rachel Phifer sealed the game with Eastern Kentucky’s third goal of the match.

Inside The Box Score

Three Governors, Megan Waskiewicz, Lindsey Arnold, and Makai King, played all 90 minutes.

Abby Mathews led the Governors’ offense with two shots landing on goal.

Austin Peay State University recorded a season high of seven corners taken in the match.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team is back home to host North Alabama in more UAC action, Sunday, starting at 1:00pm at Morgan Brothers Field.