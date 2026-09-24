Business Leaders Gather at Clarksville Regional Airport for Business After Hours

Clarksville, TN – The annual Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours and Business Expo returned to Clarksville Regional Airport in July, featuring regional exhibitors, great food and refreshments, and countless networking opportunities.

CRA’s Airport Manager and Executive Director, John Patterson, said, “Tonight is our 11th annual Chamber Business After Hours and Business Expo. We have great attendance, great exhibits and always great food, catered once again by Nicoletta’s Catering.

“We have 20 vendors upstairs, which were organized by the Chamber. I think these events help everyone in the Chamber. We are able to refer to them and they to us. Obviously, we do like to have folks come to the airport to see what we do and what we offer.”

Patterson says that CRA has grown every year, and the recently closed Fiscal Year 2026 was a banner year.

Guests at the event had a chance to win some great door prizes, including an aerial views tour of Clarksville for two and a gift bag filled with APSU goodies. Culinary fare included stuffed mushrooms, tuna tartare, banana pudding shooters, and other delicious treats.

Business After Hours Photo Gallery