Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Doris J. Floyd went home to be with the Lord at age 87 on September 22nd, 2026. She was born in Quitman, MS, and has been a resident of Clarksville, TN, for the last 40 years. Doris worked as an administrative assistant for Opryland Hotel for 15 years, then retired and returned to school to pursue a career in the health care industry. She worked as a home health care giver in the Clarksville area for the past 20 years.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Morris Edward Herrington and Claudie Mae Aldridge; her husband, Charles W. Floyd; and her sister, Betty Johnson. She is survived by her 3 children: Charles Landry (Wendy), Teresa Cox (Terry) and Dottie Landry (Jenelle); siblings: Roslyn McCarra and Morris “Bubby” Herrington; grandchildren: Max Buchanan, Wes Buchanan, Taylor Cox, Peyton Cox, Valerie Klein and Krystal Taylor; great-grandchildren: Max Buchanan Jr, Sara Buchanan, Mikayla Buchanan, Asher Buchanan, Mason Klein, Kenzie Klein and Jackson Klein.

Doris was beloved by all who knew her and is lovingly remembered for her fun and vivacious spirit, and her caring and generous heart.

A Celebration of Life service for Doris will be Wednesday, September 30th, 2026, at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Charles W. Floyd. The family will receive friends from 10:30am until the time of service.

Please visit Doris’ online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.