Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Doris J. Floyd went home to be with the Lord at age 87 on September 22nd, 2026. She was born in Quitman, MS, and has been a resident of Clarksville, TN, for the last 40 years. Doris worked as an administrative assistant for Opryland Hotel for 15 years, then retired and returned to school to pursue a career in the health care industry. She worked as a home health care giver in the Clarksville area for the past 20 years.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Morris Edward Herrington and Claudie Mae Aldridge; her husband, Charles W. Floyd; and her sister, Betty Johnson. She is survived by her 3 children: Charles Landry (Wendy), Teresa Cox (Terry) and Dottie Landry (Jenelle); siblings: Roslyn McCarra and Morris “Bubby” Herrington; grandchildren: Max Buchanan, Wes Buchanan, Taylor Cox, Peyton Cox, Valerie Klein and Krystal Taylor; great-grandchildren: Max Buchanan Jr, Sara Buchanan, Mikayla Buchanan, Asher Buchanan, Mason Klein, Kenzie Klein and Jackson Klein.
Doris was beloved by all who knew her and is lovingly remembered for her fun and vivacious spirit, and her caring and generous heart.
A Celebration of Life service for Doris will be Wednesday, September 30th, 2026, at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Charles W. Floyd. The family will receive friends from 10:30am until the time of service.
Please visit Doris’ online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com