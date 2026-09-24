Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Lawrence Allen Dressler of Clarksville, TN, passed away on September 21st, 2026. He was born on November 4th, 1958, in Fort Madison, Iowa to Derald and Jean Dressler.

Lawrence lived a life grounded in service, devotion to family, and the quiet joys that brought him happiness. He served in the United States Air Force, a chapter of his life that reflected his commitment and sense of duty. He later worked as a security guard at Fort Campbell, continuing a life of responsibility and steady service.

Beyond his work, Lawrence found his greatest joy in the people he loved. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and family, and those moments remained close to his heart. He also loved photography, an interest that reflected his appreciation for capturing memories and the world around him.

Lawrence is survived by his daughters, Emily Foster (Bryan) , Adrienne Dressler, and Sophia Willow Moon. He is also survived by his brothers, Scott Dressler {Dina} and Brad Dressler, and by his best friend, Jeff Shocklee, whose friendship held a special place in his life. He also leaves three grandchildren to cherish his memory: Samual Dressler, Nolan Foster, and Phoenix Foster. The love of his family and friends will remain a lasting part of his memory, and his presence will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Fairlie Dressler; his father, Derald Dean Dressler; and his brother, Gregory Dressler.

Visitation for Mr. Dressler will be held October 2nd, 2026 at

The Well: 224 Union Sreett Clarksville, TN 37040

from 12:00 noon until time of service at 1:00pm.

Lawrence will be remembered with love for his service, for the care he gave to his family, and for the simple, meaningful things that brought him joy. His memory will live on in the lives of those who loved him.