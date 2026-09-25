Austin Peay Athletics and Visit Clarksville Announce Five-Year Partnership

Clarksville, TN – In a historic agreement, Visit Clarksville and Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics have entered into a five-year partnership that will make Visit Clarksville the Official Hometown Partner of APSU Athletics, bringing together two organizations with a shared vision for promoting Clarksville-Montgomery County and Austin Peay.

The partnership represents a natural connection between a university and the community it calls home. Austin Peay State University Athletics provides a platform that reaches well beyond the boundaries of campus, connecting Clarksville to fans, families, alumni, prospective students and visitors throughout the region and beyond. Visit Clarksville works to introduce those same audiences to the people, places and experiences that make Clarksville-Montgomery County a destination.

Together, the two organizations will use the reach of Austin Peay State University Athletics and the strength of the Visit Clarksville brand to tell a bigger story about the community — one that encourages people to discover Clarksville, experience APSU and find their own connection to both.

“This partnership with Visit Clarksville is a game changer for APSU Athletics and for our entire Clarksville-Montgomery County community,” said Austin Peay State University Athletics Director Jordan Harmon. “We know what happens when we play together, compete together and believe in something bigger than ourselves—and that’s exactly what this partnership represents. We are better together. This is an opportunity to elevate APSU Athletics, amplify the Clarksville-Montgomery County story and create even greater excitement, engagement and momentum around our community. We’re fired up about what’s ahead, and we’re ready to take this partnership to the next level. This is a monumental moment, and I believe we’re just getting started.”

The partnership will be visible throughout APSU Athletics, including two Visit Clarksville on-field logo placements at Fortera Stadium. Visit Clarksville also will have a presence across multiple Governors athletics properties during the five-year agreement, creating opportunities to connect the destination brand with the people who follow and support Austin Peay.

The relationship builds on the idea that the university and its hometown are strongest when they move forward together. Austin Peay State University is a part of the identity of Clarksville-Montgomery County, while Clarksville-Montgomery County provides the backdrop, community and sense of place that make the Governors unique.

“We are incredibly grateful to Austin Peay State University Athletics for recognizing the value Visit Clarksville brings to our community and for seeing tourism as an important part of Clarksville-Montgomery County’s continued growth,” said Angie Brady, Executive Director of Visit Clarksville. “Austin Peay State University is such an important part of the identity of our community, and this partnership gives us an exciting opportunity to strengthen the connection between the university, our residents, and the visitors we welcome. We look forward to seeing how this partnership evolves and what additional opportunities can develop as we work together to showcase all that Clarksville-Montgomery County has to offer.”

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team returns to Fortera Stadium on September 26th to take on UT Martin; season and single-game tickets are on sale now by calling 931.221.PEAY. For news, updates, and future ticket information, follow APSU football on X (@GovsFB), Instagram (@GovsFootball), and Facebook, or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.

To follow all Governor sports and get live stats, schedules and access to your ticket account, download the new-and-improved Lets Go Peay app for iOS and Android.

About Visit Clarksville

Visit Clarksville’s mission is to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. Visit Clarksville is the official destination marketing organization for Montgomery County and a partner entity with the Economic Development Council.

In 2025, visitors to Montgomery County spent $441M, a 5.26% increase from the previous year. $44.7M of state and local taxes were collected from that direct spending, fueling over 3,890 jobs directly related to hospitality and tourism. Montgomery County ranks 9th out of 95 in TN for visitor spending, and households save $510 on property taxes because of visitor spending.

Visit our website at www.VisitClarksvilleTN.com