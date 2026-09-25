Austin Peay Women’s Tennis gets Five Wins on Day One of APSU Fall Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team opened the annual APSU Fall Tournament with five total wins, including four in singles play, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Beginnings with doubles against Western Kentucky, Sati Aubakirova and Yi-Ching Huang combined to defeat WKU’s Madison Hill and Andra Sirbu, 6-1.

Heading to singles play, the Governors earned a pair of straight-set wins, with Huang defeating Madueno, 6-2, 6-5. Peyton Duckett then earned a 6-3, 6-4 win against Sirbu.

Both Aubakirova and Cocomi Saito came back to earn three-set wins against their opposition from Bowling Green, Kentucky, with Aubakirova dropping her first frame, 7-6, before then coming back to win a decisive 6-2 and 10-2 second and third set, respectively. Saito split her opening sets, 2-6, 6-3, before then winning an extended 10-point tiebreaker, 11-9.

Austin Peay Singles Results

Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) def. Virginia Madueno (WKU), 6-2, 6-4

Sati Aubakirova (APSU) def. Madison Hill (WKU), 6-7, 6-2, 10-2

Peyton Duckett (APSU) def. Andra Sirbu (WKU), 6-3, 6-4

Emily Meng (WKU) def. Pauline Bruns (APSU), 4-6, 6-2, 10-6

Barbara Olvera (WKU) def. Elena Thiel (APSU), 6-4, 6-3

Cocomi Saito (APSU) def. Ariadna Fernandez (WKU), 2-6, 6-3, 11-9

Lavynia Vieira de Sa (AAMU) def. Hayley Garber (APSU), 6-2, 7-6 (73)

Austin Peay Doubles Results

Yi-Ching Huang Sati Aubakirova (APSU) def. Madison Hill / Andra Sirbu (WKU), 6-1

Emily Meng / Virginia Madueno (WKU) def. Katie Oliver / Elena Thiel (APSU), 6-3

Ariadna Fernandez / Barbara Olvera (WKU) def. Pauline Bruns / Peyton Duckett (APSU), 6-4

Melissa Mwakha / Sunira Thapa (AAMU def. Cocomi Saito / Hayley Garber (APSU), 6-4

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University went 4-3 in singles, with two straight-set wins and a pair of victories after dropping the first set.

Cocomi Saito earned her first-career win in her three-set win against Fenandez.

Sati Aubakirova and Peyton Duckett earned their first wins as a Gov after transferring from Wichita State and Grand Canyon, respectively, over the offseason.

With her singles win Huang improved to 2-1 in singles this fall after playing a pair of matches at the ITA All-American Championships earlier this week.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the season, follow the Governors on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. Also, download the new Let’s Go Peay mobile app to stay updated to all things Austin Peay State University Athletics all year long.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team is back in action tomorrow morning at 9:00am. The Govs begin the morning with doubles against Chattanooga, followed by singles against the Movs. The APSU Govs then will face the Mocs and Murray State in the afternoon flights.