Clarksville Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Lavell

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: A Celebration of Life service for Elizabeth Ann Lavell, 85, of Clarksville, TN will be Sunday, September 27th, 2026 at 2:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Deacon James Stuart officiating. Burial will follow in Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and again on Sunday from 12:00 Noon until the hour of service.
Elizabeth was born on May 25th, 1941 in Clarksville, TN to John and Lillie Mai Farrar who preceded her in death. She passed away on September 23rd, 2026. Elizabeth enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially doing yard work. She knew the name of just about every flower and took pride in caring for her yard. She was also a gamer and enjoyed riding around, cooking, and spending time with her dog, Sandy.
Elizabeth was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, now known as Lone Oak Baptist Church.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Danny Lavell; children, Michael (Rebecca) Shelton and Kim (Mike Bagwell) Stanley; grandchildren, CJ (Jess Perry) Stanley, Jessica Stanley, Stephen Stanley, Shelby Bagwell, and Kiyah (Derek) Suiter; great-grandchildren, Ericka, Owen, Sunny, Joanie, and Beau; and siblings, Debbie (Dennis) Peters, Johnny (Barbara) Farrar, and Gayle Bechtold.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elizabeth’s memory to st.jude.org
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com