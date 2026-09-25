Clarksville Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Lavell

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: A Celebration of Life service for Elizabeth Ann Lavell, 85, of Clarksville, TN will be Sunday, September 27th, 2026 at 2:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Deacon James Stuart officiating. Burial will follow in Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and again on Sunday from 12:00 Noon until the hour of service.

Elizabeth was born on May 25th, 1941 in Clarksville, TN to John and Lillie Mai Farrar who preceded her in death. She passed away on September 23rd, 2026. Elizabeth enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially doing yard work. She knew the name of just about every flower and took pride in caring for her yard. She was also a gamer and enjoyed riding around, cooking, and spending time with her dog, Sandy.

Elizabeth was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, now known as Lone Oak Baptist Church.

Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Danny Lavell; children, Michael (Rebecca) Shelton and Kim (Mike Bagwell) Stanley; grandchildren, CJ (Jess Perry) Stanley, Jessica Stanley, Stephen Stanley, Shelby Bagwell, and Kiyah (Derek) Suiter; great-grandchildren, Ericka, Owen, Sunny, Joanie, and Beau; and siblings, Debbie (Dennis) Peters, Johnny (Barbara) Farrar, and Gayle Bechtold.

Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elizabeth’s memory to st.jude.org