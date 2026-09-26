APSU Cross Country Delivers Strong Showing at Hermitage Invitational

Nashville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) cross country combined for three top-10 finishes at the Michael Pretorius Invitational on Saturday at The Hermitage.

The men were led by Tahmar Upshaw’s sixth-place finish in the 8K, as he was closely followed by Jacob Schweigardt’s seventh-place finish. Will Keefer and David Rich then rounded out the Govs’ top 15 finishes, placing 11th and 13th, respectively, while Damian Huizar was APSU’s final counting score of the morning.

The women’s cross country team earned a trio of top 15 finishes in their 5K meet, paced by Shaye Foster’s eighth-place finish, while Holly Harding finished 12th and Taylah Upshaw earned a 15th-place finish. Upshaw was followed by Laure Marie Kidukula and Tiesha Turner at 16th and 17th, respectively.

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Next Up For APSU Cross Country

The Austin Peay State University cross country teams are back in action next weekend when they participate in the Nike XC Town Twilight on Saturday, with the women beginning at 5:00pm CT and the women going at 5:30pm in Terre Haute, Indiana.