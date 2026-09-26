APSU Govs Gaming Faces Middle Tennessee, Murray State in F2CON Showdown

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Govs Gaming esports club returned to CDE Lightband’s F2CON this month for the Tennessee Valley Invitational, competing against Middle Tennessee State University and Murray State University in a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate round-robin tournament that

Each school fielded four players in a series of one-on-one matches, with MTSU claiming the trophy. Austin Peay finished 1-3 against both opponents in what became the program’s toughest test since its debut at the previous F2CON.

“Both of these teams are official esports programs that have competed collegiately before, and our players haven’t,” said Meagan Potts, APSU Govs Gaming’s staff advisor. “For a lot of them, this was their first time experiencing that level. Just because you’re doing well practicing in your room or online doesn’t mean you can’t grow. It gave them something to strive for, and everybody had fun.”

The stakes were higher than last year’s four-match Tekken 8 showdown, which peaked at roughly 1,000 live viewers on the popular fighting game channel TampaNeverSleeps. This year’s livestream reached over 2,200 viewers, while students gathered on campus for a watch party to cheer on the team.

Kupa’amekalanakila Flint, a junior engineering technology major, scored APSU’s two match wins and served as the team’s coach. He worked with his teammates on an intensive stretch of practice leading up to the competition.

“We’ve been practicing hard for about two and a half weeks,” he said. “Everyone improved pretty quickly over that amount of time, and everyone tried their best. It’s disappointing that we didn’t win, but there’s always next time.”

The event also marked a debut behind the microphone for Carson Daschle, a junior accounting major and Govs Gaming’s president. He provided live commentary for the stream alongside professional esports caster ProXYTCG.

“It’s a real honor to be up there on the stage, being the voice that people hear commentating the gameplay,” Daschle said. “The biggest thing I gained was learning how to be up front in front of an audience. I was nervous for months, but I was told I looked natural on camera — my mom even called me afterward to tell me how well I did.”

For Richard Lewis, the faculty advisor of MTSU Esports, the three-school field is a sign of things to come for esports in the region.

“It’s growing — we’ve been growing at MTSU, Austin Peay State University is growing, and all the schools here are really trying to build a bigger program and ecosystem,” he said. “It was great to see all the competitors. It was neck and neck throughout, so it was a good competition.”

Govs Gaming plans to carry that momentum into the year ahead, with collaborations in the works alongside campus organizations including the Tabletop Roleplay Gaming Club and Girls Who Code.

“All these clubs have similar ambitions in mind,” Daschle said. “We’re trying to see what we can do together as members of the campus and grow each other — individually, but also together.”

Students interested in joining Govs Gaming can visit the club’s Discord server or contact Potts at pottsm@apsu.edu.