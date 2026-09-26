APSU Soccer Returns Home for UAC Opener Against North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its recent loss to Eastern Kentucky to begin United Athletic Conference play, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team returns home to host North Alabama with kickoff scheduled for a Sunday 1:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (1-8-1) enters Sunday’s match after suffering a 3-0 loss at Eastern Kentucky on Thursday in its first-ever match in the UAC. Sophomore midfielder led the Governors’ offense with two shots landing on goal, and between the pipes, sophomore goalkeeper Megan Waskiewicz recorded three saves in the match. Despite being scoreless, Austin PeayState University took seven corners, the most in a single match this season and the most since playing at Central Arkansas on October 5th of last year, where the APSU Govs also took seven.

North Alabama (4-1-3) enters the match tied for first with Eastern Kentucky in the UAC Blue Division after playing to a 1-0 win at West Georgia on Thursday. North Alabama’s Meg Welsh scored the game-winner in the 52nd minute for her third goal of the season, which is tied for the team lead.

What to Know

Sunday’s match marks the fifth time Austin Peay has played on September 27th.

The Govs are 1-2-1 on this date.

Sunday’s match will be the eighth meeting between the Governors and the Lions.

Austin Peay State University is 1-6-3 in its last 10 matches at home.

The APSU Govs are 83-66-32 all-time on the road.

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s match will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Ethan Schmidt on the call. Live stats can be accessed through the Let’s Go Peay app.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.